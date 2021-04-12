Sales Admin Assistant (Rosslyn) – Ref 20682

Introduction
Great opportunity to join a stable manufacturing consern with great working conditions! Fluency in English and Afrikaans is essential. Minimum 2 years Sales Administration experience and working on an accounting program (Syspro/Accpac/Pastel etc) is essential.
Duties & Responsibilities
Responsibilities
Assist with the administration of the sales department in taking ownership of the orders from receiving until the orders are delivered to the customers
Receive orders and process on Syspro.
Communicate o the customer – feedback on any delays or shortages for example
Communicate to the factory regarding any special needs for orders e.g. packing instructions, SKU’s.
Assis with switchboard and other office related matters.
Handling of queries and getting back to the customer in good time.
Compile reports as and when required.
Assist other departments in busy periods
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements
Afrikaans fluency
Grade 12
Syspro Experience (Advantage)
Driver’s License
Knowledge of order processing on an accounting program
Computer literate – MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, Accounting Program
Package & Remuneration
R11 000 p.m. depending on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- sales admin
- administration
- sales assistance
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric