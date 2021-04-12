Sales Admin Assistant (Rosslyn) – Ref 20682

Introduction

Great opportunity to join a stable manufacturing consern with great working conditions! Fluency in English and Afrikaans is essential. Minimum 2 years Sales Administration experience and working on an accounting program (Syspro/Accpac/Pastel etc) is essential.

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist with the administration of the sales department in taking ownership of the orders from receiving until the orders are delivered to the customers

Receive orders and process on Syspro.

Communicate o the customer – feedback on any delays or shortages for example

Communicate to the factory regarding any special needs for orders e.g. packing instructions, SKU’s.

Assis with switchboard and other office related matters.

Handling of queries and getting back to the customer in good time.

Compile reports as and when required.

Assist other departments in busy periods

Desired Experience & Qualification

Afrikaans fluency

Grade 12

Syspro Experience (Advantage)

Driver’s License

Knowledge of order processing on an accounting program

Computer literate – MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, Accounting Program

Package & Remuneration

R11 000 p.m. depending on experience and qualifications

