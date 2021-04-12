Sales Engineer

Mainly responsible for channel/industry/project business development.

Serves customers by identifying their needs and engineering adaptations of products, equipment, and services.

Identifies current and future customer service requirements by establishing personal rapport with potential and actual customers and others in a position to understand service requirements.

Provides product, service, or equipment technical and engineering information by answering questions and requests.

Establishes new accounts and services accounts by identifying potential customers and planning and organizing sales call schedule.

Prepares cost estimates by studying all related customer documents, consulting with engineers, architects, and other professional personnel.

Determines improvements by analyzing cost-benefit ratios of equipment, supplies, or service applications in customer environment and engineering or proposing changes in equipment, processes, or use of materials or services.

Gains customer acceptance by explaining or demonstrating cost reductions and operations improvements.

Submits orders by conferring with technical support staff and costing engineering changes.

Develops customer’s staff by providing technical information and training.

Prepares sales engineering reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing sales information and engineering and application trends.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing professional publications, establishing personal networks, and participating in professional societies.

Contributes to sales engineering effectiveness by identifying short-term and long-range issues that must be addressed, recommending options and courses of action, and implementing directives.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

Product knowledge

Selling to customer needs

Software requirements

Product development

Presentation skills

Technical understanding

Innovation

Selling experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Founded in 1984, Our Client is a leading global provider of smart energy solutions. It is actively deploying “4+1” industrial sectors including smart electrics, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart home and incubator, forming an integrated whole industry chain of “power generation, storage, transmission, substation, distribution, sales and consumption”. And it boasts an extensive business network across over 140 countries and regions as well as more than 30,000 employees and an annual sales revenue of over USD 11.4 billion. Our Client has been ranking among China’s Top 500 companies for 18 consecutive years. Its subsidiary, Our Client Electrics is the first company in China with low-voltage electrics as its main business getting listed on the A-share market as one of the Top 50 Asian listed companies.

To comply with the trend of integrated development of modern energy, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, Our Client has adopted “One Cloud & Two Nets” as the business strategy. Or Client’s Cloud fulfills digital application and services in both internal and external as the platform of intelligent technology and data application. Based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Our Client Client built an intelligent manufacturing system and realizes intelligent application in electrical industry. Relying on the Energy Internet of Things (EIoT), Our Client built its smart energy system and develops the regional EIoT mode.

Focusing on energy system of supply, storage, transmission, distribution and consumption, Our Client has core businesses of clean energy, energy distribution, big data and energy value-added services. Furthermore, Our Client’s pillar businesses include photovoltaic equipment, energy storage, power transmission & distribution, low-voltage apparatuses, intelligent terminals, software development and control automation. With developing into a platform-based enterprise, Our Client provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and end users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.

Employer & Job Benefits:

