Sales Rep (New Business) FMCG

SALES AND NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPER FOR FMCG (WHOLESALE)
High energy and dynamic salesperson to join team.
Must be self motivated individual with strong communication skills.
Must have a desire to search out new business and feedback all trade related information
Responsibilities
- Promoting and marketing business through extensive and persistent cold calling,emails and other communication to prospective clients.
- Follow up on inbound leads and provide appropriate information to foster lead relationships.
- Managing all accounts, by keeping clients updated with latest pricing and any out of stocks.
- Researching and evaluation additional leads/prospects through web search.
- Updating your database with relevant contact details of all clients.
- Develop and execute on a strong prospecting plan of attack, including email and call scripts.
- Schedule appointments and demos with key players and report back to manager.
- Complete a weekly sales report
- Be able to complile a forecast on all products required for customer needs.
Requirements
- High school diploma
- Preferred Bachelors degree in sales and marketing or business development
- Own vehicle, and driver’s license
- At least 5 years’ experience in the FMCG industry
- Bakery and food experience would be advantageous
- Proven track record for closing sales and forging long term relationships with key players
- Self-motivated, tenacious, confident and independent with a strong attention for detail
- Strong oral and written communicfation skills along with excellent listening skills.
- Must be able to work with basic spreadsheets, word documents etc…
e-mail direct to; toni [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- New business sales
- computer literate
- Sales Rep
- self motivated
- Strong communication skills
- Attention to detail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International company which is part of the Food Wholesale Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid