Sales Rep (New Business) FMCG

SALES AND NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPER FOR FMCG (WHOLESALE)

High energy and dynamic salesperson to join team.

Must be self motivated individual with strong communication skills.

Must have a desire to search out new business and feedback all trade related information

Responsibilities

Promoting and marketing business through extensive and persistent cold calling,emails and other communication to prospective clients.

Follow up on inbound leads and provide appropriate information to foster lead relationships.

Managing all accounts, by keeping clients updated with latest pricing and any out of stocks.

Researching and evaluation additional leads/prospects through web search.

Updating your database with relevant contact details of all clients.

Develop and execute on a strong prospecting plan of attack, including email and call scripts.

Schedule appointments and demos with key players and report back to manager.

Complete a weekly sales report

Be able to complile a forecast on all products required for customer needs.

Requirements

High school diploma

Preferred Bachelors degree in sales and marketing or business development

Own vehicle, and driver’s license

At least 5 years’ experience in the FMCG industry

Bakery and food experience would be advantageous

Proven track record for closing sales and forging long term relationships with key players

Self-motivated, tenacious, confident and independent with a strong attention for detail

Strong oral and written communicfation skills along with excellent listening skills.

Must be able to work with basic spreadsheets, word documents etc…

e-mail direct to; toni [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

New business sales

computer literate

Sales Rep

self motivated

Strong communication skills

Attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

International company which is part of the Food Wholesale Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

