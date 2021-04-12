Sales Representative at Llumar

LLumar® is the sole distributor of LLumar® high performance building/home and auto glass window film in Southern Africa. LLumar® supply the largest range of solar control, safety, decorative, and energy saving window films.

Main job purpose:

To achieve the LLumar sales targets, through building effective relationships with customers, executing the marketing and sales objectives and ensuring overall customer satisfaction and market share growth on an ongoing basis.

Main Objective:

To achieve the agreed sales targets for both new business and existing customers on a quarterly basis, including targets for number of unit or meters sold as well as profitability margins achieved.

To act as a LLumar brand ambassador through daily interaction with customers by planning, coordinating and executing all marketing events, demos, activation and training to relevant stakeholders; in a professional manner; according to the agreed schedule or business need.

To keep up-to-date with market trends by continuously conducting market research; including media, competitor activities, industry trends, etc.; and having a clear understanding of the customers’ business needs in order to identify opportunities, increase sales and grow the business according to agreed targets.

To ensure overall data integrity in all administration and reporting required for the role and submit relevant and accurate documentation within the agreed time frame.

To continuously educate the customers (Dealers, Fitment Centre, etc.) through training, demos and information sharing sessions on the available products and benefits thereof; to improve market penetration and overall sales and growth.

To build effective business relationships with relevant stakeholders in order to increase sustainable business, improve market share and achieve sales targets for Llumar.

To ensure overall customer satisfaction in service delivery by resolving queries timeously, and dealing with customer complaints in a professional and prompt manner, thereby upholding the brand and ensuring continuity of business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Post Matric Certificate in Sales and Marketing Management.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of the automotive industry.

Consumer Protection Act.

CRM.

Knowledge of architectural industry.

Product Marketing.

Opportunity Management.

Skills:

Computer skills (MS Office -advanced Excel and Power Point).

Presentation skills.

Business acumen.

Planned and organised.

Time management skills.

Self driven and ambitious.

Basic Financial Management skills.

Negotiation skills.

Communication skills.

Customer orientated.

Listening Skills.

Interpersonal Skills.

Proactive.

Experience

3 years experience in a related industry e.g. Fitment Center, Architectural Environment.

Willingness to travel.

Strong track record in achieving sales targets.

5 years experience in a related industry eg Fitment Center, Architectural Environment.

Experience in coordinating marketing initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Fitment Centre

Architectural Environment

Marketing Iniatives

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

