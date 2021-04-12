Samsung opens doors for SA students

For the third consecutive year, Samsung has awarded bursaries to the Gauteng Department of Education which, this year, will see 30 students benefit to the tune of R2,7-million.

Since inception, a total of R21-million has been donated by Samsung though this programme to various academic institutions of higher learning.

The students are residents of Gauteng and study in various universities across the country. The Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA), an agency of the Gauteng DoE, identifies, selects the deserving students and administers the bursaries on Samsung’s behalf. The full bursary covers the cost of one year’s study in their selected field at their preferred institution of higher learning, including the provision of electronic devices. The bursaries are awarded to graduates pursuing a career in the fields of electronics, engineering, commerce, retail, sales and marketing.

“As Samsung we believe that education, mentorship and on-the job training can open new doors for the young people of this country,” says Hlubi Shivanda, director: Business Innovation Group and Corporate Affairs at Samsung South Africa. “Working together with the students, higher institutions of learning and government, we can dedicate the necessary resources and time to create endless possibilities, while inspiring our youth to take their place at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is with great pride that we partner with the Gauteng Department of Education to ensure that we can empower our country’s youth to fulfil their potential.”

The money will not only fund these students’ education, but Samsung has also pledged to seek out possible employment opportunities for the students. The on-going funding of students is dependent on the academic performance of the students as per the GCRA policy. The bursary is awarded for one year, but could be renewed annually subject to the academic performance of the bursary recipient. The bursaries include various areas of support to ensure successful outcomes. These include quarterly support meetings with Samsung and student liaison officers as well as academic, personal and career guidance through individual coaching and academic tutoring.

“Samsung will continue to pursue opportunities that give the youth of South Africa the tools and support to become meaningfully engaged in the economy and pursue their dreams,” says Shivanda.