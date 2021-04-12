SCHEME/FUND MANAGER at MEDICAL SCHEME

. MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage the relationship and projects on behalf of the Scheme

To analyse scheme data and perform costings/impact analysis when required.

POSITIONING IN THE ORGANISATION

Direct report to the HOD Scheme and Finance

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties may include, but are not necessarily limited to:

Analysis of claiming patterns and evaluation of the risk associated

Review of Monthly Management Accounts.

Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.

Utilise analysis tool to analyse relevant trends per member firm and for the Scheme as a whole.

Liaison with departments to ensure query resolution and collating of information to be passed on to the respective Boards.

Oversee the preparation of monthly board and subcommittee reports

Liaison with Auditors (internal and external).

Preparation and Review of annual financial statements prior to presentation to the Scheme.

To review current processes, rules of the Scheme to ensure that practice follows reported information and to assess improvement opportunities.

Liaison between different parts of the business to ensure overall implementation of Scheme strategies and decisions.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS

a) Knowledge and Skills

Excellent English verbal and written communication skills

Must be proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook.

Considerable knowledge of modern management principles and procedures

b) Education

Bcom in Accounting/Financial management (minimum requirement)

Post Graduate finance qualification preferable.

c) Experience

If no post graduate degree, 24 months of medical scheme industry experience.

Desired Skills:

MEDICAL SCHEME

FINANCE DEGREE

FUND MANAGEMENT

