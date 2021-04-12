SCHEME/FUND MANAGER at MEDICAL SCHEME

Apr 12, 2021

. MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To manage the relationship and projects on behalf of the Scheme

  • To analyse scheme data and perform costings/impact analysis when required.

  • POSITIONING IN THE ORGANISATION

  • Direct report to the HOD Scheme and Finance

  • DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties may include, but are not necessarily limited to:

  • Analysis of claiming patterns and evaluation of the risk associated
  • Review of Monthly Management Accounts.
  • Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.
  • Utilise analysis tool to analyse relevant trends per member firm and for the Scheme as a whole.
  • Liaison with departments to ensure query resolution and collating of information to be passed on to the respective Boards.
  • Oversee the preparation of monthly board and subcommittee reports
  • Liaison with Auditors (internal and external).
  • Preparation and Review of annual financial statements prior to presentation to the Scheme.
  • To review current processes, rules of the Scheme to ensure that practice follows reported information and to assess improvement opportunities.
  • Liaison between different parts of the business to ensure overall implementation of Scheme strategies and decisions.
  • EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS
  • a) Knowledge and Skills
  • Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook.
  • Considerable knowledge of modern management principles and procedures
  • b) Education
  • Bcom in Accounting/Financial management (minimum requirement)
  • Post Graduate finance qualification preferable.
  • c) Experience
  • If no post graduate degree, 24 months of medical scheme industry experience.

Desired Skills:

  • MEDICAL SCHEME
  • FINANCE DEGREE
  • FUND MANAGEMENT

