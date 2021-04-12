SCHEME/FUND MANAGER at MEDICAL SCHEME

. MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To manage the relationship and projects on behalf of the Scheme
-
To analyse scheme data and perform costings/impact analysis when required.
-
POSITIONING IN THE ORGANISATION
-
Direct report to the HOD Scheme and Finance
-
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Duties may include, but are not necessarily limited to:
- Analysis of claiming patterns and evaluation of the risk associated
- Review of Monthly Management Accounts.
- Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.
- Utilise analysis tool to analyse relevant trends per member firm and for the Scheme as a whole.
- Liaison with departments to ensure query resolution and collating of information to be passed on to the respective Boards.
- Oversee the preparation of monthly board and subcommittee reports
- Liaison with Auditors (internal and external).
- Preparation and Review of annual financial statements prior to presentation to the Scheme.
- To review current processes, rules of the Scheme to ensure that practice follows reported information and to assess improvement opportunities.
- Liaison between different parts of the business to ensure overall implementation of Scheme strategies and decisions.
- EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS
- a) Knowledge and Skills
- Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
- Must be proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook.
- Considerable knowledge of modern management principles and procedures
- b) Education
- Bcom in Accounting/Financial management (minimum requirement)
- Post Graduate finance qualification preferable.
- c) Experience
- If no post graduate degree, 24 months of medical scheme industry experience.
Desired Skills:
- MEDICAL SCHEME
- FINANCE DEGREE
- FUND MANAGEMENT