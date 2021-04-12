Senior Compliance Manager – Advice

Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary education includes any of the following: LLB, BCom,
- Post-graduate qualification in Compliance Management (advantageous)
- At least eight years’ experience within a compliance environment with working knowledge of laws, regulations and codes impacting a group of companies operating in several jurisdictions.
- Distribution experience will be an advantage
Responsibilities:
- Define, set, and manage compliance frameworks, policies and standards specific to the function and ensure communication thereof to impacted stakeholders.
- Manage compliance officers to ensure Group Compliance objectives are met.
- Strategic involvement in decision making on advice process and distribution of products
- Develop and implement the Compliance programme for Advice and financial services,
- Maintain compliance risk management frameworks,
- Responsible for oversight of Regulatory change management and guidance on compliance impact in the various business areas.
- Provide written guidance to senior management on complex compliance issues
- Oversee the management of FAIS Ombud complaints
- Define, assess, maintain and advise on the regulatory universe,
- Develop and facilitate compilation and review of compliance risk management plans,
- Compile and submit internal and external compliance reports, and
- Interact with industry regulators, supervisors and stakeholders as and when required
Kindly be advised that onlyshortlisted cnadidates will be contacted