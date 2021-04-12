Senior Compliance Manager – Advice

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary education includes any of the following: LLB, BCom,

Post-graduate qualification in Compliance Management (advantageous)

At least eight years’ experience within a compliance environment with working knowledge of laws, regulations and codes impacting a group of companies operating in several jurisdictions.

Distribution experience will be an advantage

Responsibilities:

Define, set, and manage compliance frameworks, policies and standards specific to the function and ensure communication thereof to impacted stakeholders.

Manage compliance officers to ensure Group Compliance objectives are met.

Strategic involvement in decision making on advice process and distribution of products

Develop and implement the Compliance programme for Advice and financial services,

Maintain compliance risk management frameworks,

Responsible for oversight of Regulatory change management and guidance on compliance impact in the various business areas.

Provide written guidance to senior management on complex compliance issues

Oversee the management of FAIS Ombud complaints

Define, assess, maintain and advise on the regulatory universe,

Develop and facilitate compilation and review of compliance risk management plans,

Compile and submit internal and external compliance reports, and

Interact with industry regulators, supervisors and stakeholders as and when required

Kindly be advised that onlyshortlisted cnadidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position