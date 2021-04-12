Senior Compliance Manager – Advice

Apr 12, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary education includes any of the following: LLB, BCom,
  • Post-graduate qualification in Compliance Management (advantageous)
  • At least eight years’ experience within a compliance environment with working knowledge of laws, regulations and codes impacting a group of companies operating in several jurisdictions.
  • Distribution experience will be an advantage

Responsibilities:

  • Define, set, and manage compliance frameworks, policies and standards specific to the function and ensure communication thereof to impacted stakeholders.
  • Manage compliance officers to ensure Group Compliance objectives are met.
  • Strategic involvement in decision making on advice process and distribution of products
  • Develop and implement the Compliance programme for Advice and financial services,
  • Maintain compliance risk management frameworks,
  • Responsible for oversight of Regulatory change management and guidance on compliance impact in the various business areas.
  • Provide written guidance to senior management on complex compliance issues
  • Oversee the management of FAIS Ombud complaints
  • Define, assess, maintain and advise on the regulatory universe,
  • Develop and facilitate compilation and review of compliance risk management plans,
  • Compile and submit internal and external compliance reports, and
  • Interact with industry regulators, supervisors and stakeholders as and when required

Kindly be advised that onlyshortlisted cnadidates will be contacted

