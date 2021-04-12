Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer – Midrand/ Home – R750

Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer – Midrand/ Home – R750 PH

A team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance needs an equally amazing Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer to join their team. Who wouldn’t want to be at the wheel of self-driving technology, developing a platform used to assist in the development, testing and analysis of engineering excellence?

The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, APPLY NOW!!

Technical Skills:

Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer

Java

OpenShift

Kubernetes

AWS, DevOps

Java EE

CI/CD

Maven, Gradle

Gulp, Grunt, SQL

Reference Number for this position is GZ52285 which is a contract position based in Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

