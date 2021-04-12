Senior Java Developer

The Senior JAVA Developer will be responsible for the design, development and deployment of complex backend web applications and micro-services using Java 8. ROLE

DESCRIPTION

– Design and develop complex backend web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards using Java 8, AWS Lamda and MySql according to company coding standards and principles.

– Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile [URL Removed] to solve technical problems with high quality solutions.

– Produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions.

– Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern AWS Fargate cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor.

– Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components.

– Occasional Support and troubleshooting of production investigations.

– Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst.

– Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development [URL Removed] PERFORMANCE INDICATORS KPI 1: On-Time Delivery of quality software applications or other project outcomesKPI 2: Well-organised, optimized, and documented source code produced to deliver technical [URL Removed] 3: Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscapeKPI 4: Effective and efficient development processesKPI 5: Support the development of solutions to complex business [URL Removed] levelRelated IT or engineering or computer science [URL Removed]

– 6 years or more development experience

– 2 yrs+ AWS experience

– Microservice experience

– Relational database experience

– DEV OPS a plusJob Description: Senior Java Developer 2

– Experience in building e-commerce payment platforms a [URL Removed] skills:

– Proficiency in Java 8

– Amazon S3

– Amazon RDS

– MySql

– Angular 8

– Docker/Kubernetes

– Git

– Sound computer science fundamental understanding – computing, networking, storage, etc.

– A keen understanding of what it takes to build scalable, reliable extensible software systems.

– A good understanding of modern architectural and software design principles and software implementation patterns

– Remain abreast with industry trends

– Have an understanding of application security, encryption, etc.

– Display hands on technical experience in setting up of CI/CD pipelines

– High level of competency in software solution design

– Ability to code robust and reliable applications and components

– Knowledgeable about Front-end to Back-end integration patterns

– Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscape

– Awareness of Front-End technologies and applications stacks

– Ideally have an interest in growing DevOps skills in the cloudPersonal characteristics:

– High level of energy, making things happen

– Personal Accountability

– Attention to detail

– Strong analytical skills

– Interpersonal skills

– Delivery and quality focused

– Good planning and organising skills

– Innovative

– A flexible approach and ability to adapt

– Technical aptitude and keen interest in working with complex software projectsREPORTING LEVELSThe job holder reports to the Team Lead: Client Applications.

Desired Skills:

JavaSE

Java

aws

Java Development

Java 8

Maven

JVM

Mockito

RESTful WebServices

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

