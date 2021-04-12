Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Midrand /Pretoria – R950 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment

All-rounder Senior Java Developer is needed to join a progressive manufacturing business that is on the lookout for amazing technologists creating next generation software systems, hint hint, it involves self- driving cars.

Technical Skills you would need along with 10+ years’ experience:

JAVA EE

JAVA (Java 11)

RESTful services

AWS

Jenkins

CI

DevOps

React

Angular

Git

Js

SQL (Postgres)

Reference Number for this position is MD52544 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Pretoria offering a contract rate of between R600 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

