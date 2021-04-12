Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Midrand /Pretoria – R950 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment

All-rounder Senior Java Developer is needed to join a progressive manufacturing business that is on the lookout for amazing technologists creating next generation software systems, hint hint, it involves self- driving cars.
APPLY NOW and join the dynamic group breaking ground with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. This industry leader encourages knowledge and skills growth. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you!
Technical Skills you would need along with 10+ years’ experience:
- JAVA EE
- JAVA (Java 11)
- RESTful services
- AWS
- Jenkins
- CI
- DevOps
- React
- Angular
- Git
- Js
- SQL (Postgres)
Reference Number for this position is MD52544 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Pretoria offering a contract rate of between R600 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree