Senior Mobile Developer (Kotlin)

JOB DESCRIPTION
As part of the Mobile Development Team, you will work help build and maintain our best-in-class mobile wallet. You will report to the Head of Mobile Engineering.
You will be working with our world-class design, mobile and engineering teams and will be responsible for ensuring that projects are shipped on time to world-class standards of reliability, performance and user experience.
QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- A Degree in Computer Science preferred but not prerequisite
- 5+ years’ experience in Android (Kotlin).
- Proven experience of delivering high-quality mobile applications, with an established portfolio of apps on the Play or App store.
- A proven ability to pay attention to UI detail and develop amazing, non-standard user experiences.
- A track record of open-source project contributions is a major advantage.
- Completely familiar with the publishing process on both the Google Play store and Apple App store.
- Comfortable with Github, Git, and agile development processes.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- GMT -2 to GMT +4 time zones preferred
Desired Skills:
- Android
- google play
- apple app store
- development
- mobile development
- UIKit
- PhoneGap
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our Client is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.