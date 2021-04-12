Senior Mobile Developer (Kotlin)

JOB DESCRIPTION
As part of the Mobile Development Team, you will work help build and maintain our best-in-class mobile wallet. You will report to the Head of Mobile Engineering.
You will be working with our world-class design, mobile and engineering teams and will be responsible for ensuring that projects are shipped on time to world-class standards of reliability, performance and user experience.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • A Degree in Computer Science preferred but not prerequisite
  • 5+ years’ experience in Android (Kotlin).
  • Proven experience of delivering high-quality mobile applications, with an established portfolio of apps on the Play or App store.
  • A proven ability to pay attention to UI detail and develop amazing, non-standard user experiences.
  • A track record of open-source project contributions is a major advantage.
  • Completely familiar with the publishing process on both the Google Play store and Apple App store.
  • Comfortable with Github, Git, and agile development processes.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • GMT -2 to GMT +4 time zones preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • google play
  • apple app store
  • development
  • mobile development
  • UIKit
  • PhoneGap

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.

