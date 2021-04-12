Senior Mobile Developer (Kotlin)

JOB DESCRIPTION

As part of the Mobile Development Team, you will work help build and maintain our best-in-class mobile wallet. You will report to the Head of Mobile Engineering.

You will be working with our world-class design, mobile and engineering teams and will be responsible for ensuring that projects are shipped on time to world-class standards of reliability, performance and user experience.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

A Degree in Computer Science preferred but not prerequisite

5+ years’ experience in Android (Kotlin).

Proven experience of delivering high-quality mobile applications, with an established portfolio of apps on the Play or App store.

A proven ability to pay attention to UI detail and develop amazing, non-standard user experiences.

A track record of open-source project contributions is a major advantage.

Completely familiar with the publishing process on both the Google Play store and Apple App store.

Comfortable with Github, Git, and agile development processes.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

GMT -2 to GMT +4 time zones preferred

Desired Skills:

Android

google play

apple app store

development

mobile development

UIKit

PhoneGap

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.

Learn more/Apply for this position