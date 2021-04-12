Senior .NET Developer (Commercial) at Fourier Recruitment

Asset Management company is looking for a Senior .NET Developer with Commercial background to join their team in Centurion. Afrikaans and English speaking

Software Development for Asset Management Software Applications

Minimum Requirements

6 years commercial experience minimum.

Bachelors/Honours in IT (Bcomm Informatics, Bsc IT, etc). Will consider diploma

.Net C# (6+ Years’ experience)

Microsoft SQL Server Database design (6+ years’ experience)

SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, functions etc (6+ years’ experience)

Angular 2+ (3+ years’ experience. Experience)

.Net Core (3+ years’ experience)

Xamarin Forms (Any experience but not a must)

Learn more/Apply for this position