Senior .NET Developer (Commercial) at Fourier Recruitment

Apr 12, 2021

Asset Management company is looking for a Senior .NET Developer with Commercial background to join their team in Centurion. Afrikaans and English speaking

  • Software Development for Asset Management Software Applications 

Minimum Requirements

  • 6 years commercial experience minimum.
  • Bachelors/Honours in IT (Bcomm Informatics, Bsc IT, etc). Will consider diploma
  • .Net C# (6+ Years’ experience)
  • Microsoft SQL Server Database design (6+ years’ experience)
  • SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, functions etc (6+ years’ experience)
  • Angular 2+ (3+ years’ experience. Experience)
  • .Net Core (3+ years’ experience)
  • Xamarin Forms (Any experience but not a must)

Learn more/Apply for this position