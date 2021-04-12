Senior .NET Developer (Commercial) at Fourier Recruitment

Asset Management company is looking for a Senior .NET Developer with Commercial background to join their team in Centurion. Afrikaans and English speaking
- Software Development for Asset Management Software Applications
Minimum Requirements
- 6 years commercial experience minimum.
- Bachelors/Honours in IT (Bcomm Informatics, Bsc IT, etc). Will consider diploma
- .Net C# (6+ Years’ experience)
- Microsoft SQL Server Database design (6+ years’ experience)
- SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, functions etc (6+ years’ experience)
- Angular 2+ (3+ years’ experience. Experience)
- .Net Core (3+ years’ experience)
- Xamarin Forms (Any experience but not a must)