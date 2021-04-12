Senior Researcher

JOB DESCRIPTION

Support the Research & Innovation in developing and implementing Innovation & Research strategies and roadmaps (from a Digital Lab perspective) to ensure a comprehensive and integrated prototype function;

Participate in the development, implementation and evaluation of governance mechanisms for Digital Lab and monitor the adherence thereto so as to deliver quality products in a controlled environment;

Manage resources (i.e. budget/finances, asset/equipment) within the Unit in order to ensure the efficient operation and that all the resources are utilized optimally;

Participate in the development and implementation of Architectural mechanisms, by providing research to support the development of GWEA to improve interoperability of government systems by the ICT Research & Innovation;

Programmes/projects manage development/procurement and maintenance projects of ICT Research & Innovation so as to meet Research & Innovation: ICT Research & Innovation service delivery commitments;

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications and Experience Minimum: Bachelor’s degree in ICT or related field (Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering) or equivalent.

Experience: 6 – 7 years experience in experience in research of the ICT field, including research on ICT technologies, market analysis, development, implementation, general management, operational responsibility in a large corporate/public sector organisation including 3 years experience in ICT research within the corporate/public sector, including: Leadership with strong abilities in relationship management; Established a track record of managing staff (Cross-functional environment experience highly desirable); Research and published papers or reports on IT; Demonstrated project management competency; and o Research analysis of efficient and effective IT solutions to diverse and complex business problems.

Technical Competencies

Knowledge of: Corporate Governance; ICT Governance and Compliance; Development Methodologies; IT Quality

Management; Business Analysis; General Business Management; General Human Resource Management; General

Financial Management; General ICT Procurement; IT Security; ICT Standards; Integration Methodologies; IT

Strategies and Architectures; Customer management services; Government Information Management KING IV and

Company Act; Financial management; Architecture Methodologies and Practices; Risk & Issue management; Financial management principles /methodology; ICT business environment and landscape; Government Wide Enterprise Architecture; Government’s Technology Requirements; Government Business Reference Model and Strategy Formulation; Corporate Solutions Entity Relationship Diagrams; Governance Processes and Standards (COBIT, ITIL, UML); Project Management principles (PM Bok/ Prince 2); Writing and reporting.

