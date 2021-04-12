Senior Sea Freight Import Controller at Ntice Search

A multinational freight company is searching for a highly skilled and proficient Senior Clearing and Forwarding Sea Freight Import Controller to join their dynamic team in Durban. If you are looking for longevity and a world-class company then this opportunity is for you.Role and Key Accountabilities:

Plan and manage Sea Import Forwarding

Identify customer solutions on rates and services.

Negotiate freight rates, landsides and ad hoc services where required.

Manage the Clearing, Release & Delivery of imported consignments.

Manage Job Profit ie. process shipment billing and check and post relevant Creditor’s Invoices

Daily (or as per agreed SOP’s) Client Status Reports

Arrange Insurance cover where required and process claims.

Resolve client, service providers and internal queries professionally and timeously on email and telephonically.

Participate in client meetings, discuss challenges and possible solutions.

Maintain a good working relationship with National Team and other Departments.

Adhere to client SOP’s and Operational Processes and Procedures

Assist Team where required.

Candidate Profile Requirements:

Knowledge of Cargo Wise system an advantage

Minimum qualification of a Grade 12 and a SDS Customs course / or similar will be advantageous.

5 -10 years’ experience within a clearing and forwarding environment.

Sound knowledge and understanding of practices and processes within the Sea freight environment.

Excellent communication both written / verbal at all levels

Organisational skills and effective time management

Computer literate – Microsoft Office & Excel

Well organized individual able to work under pressure / heavy workloads.

Able to work in a team as well as independently.

Desired Skills:

Import Controller

Learn more/Apply for this position