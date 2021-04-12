Senior Sea Freight Import Controller at Ntice Search

A multinational freight company is searching for a highly skilled and proficient Senior Clearing and Forwarding Sea Freight Import Controller to join their dynamic team in Durban. If you are looking for longevity and a world-class company then this opportunity is for you.Role and Key Accountabilities:
- Plan and manage Sea Import Forwarding
- Identify customer solutions on rates and services.
- Negotiate freight rates, landsides and ad hoc services where required.
- Manage the Clearing, Release & Delivery of imported consignments.
- Manage Job Profit ie. process shipment billing and check and post relevant Creditor’s Invoices
- Daily (or as per agreed SOP’s) Client Status Reports
- Arrange Insurance cover where required and process claims.
- Resolve client, service providers and internal queries professionally and timeously on email and telephonically.
- Participate in client meetings, discuss challenges and possible solutions.
- Maintain a good working relationship with National Team and other Departments.
- Adhere to client SOP’s and Operational Processes and Procedures
- Assist Team where required.
Candidate Profile Requirements:
- Knowledge of Cargo Wise system an advantage
- Minimum qualification of a Grade 12 and a SDS Customs course / or similar will be advantageous.
- 5 -10 years’ experience within a clearing and forwarding environment.
- Sound knowledge and understanding of practices and processes within the Sea freight environment.
- Excellent communication both written / verbal at all levels
- Organisational skills and effective time management
- Computer literate – Microsoft Office & Excel
- Well organized individual able to work under pressure / heavy workloads.
- Able to work in a team as well as independently.
Desired Skills:
- Import Controller