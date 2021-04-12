Senior Sea Freight Import Controller at Ntice Search

Apr 12, 2021

A multinational freight company is searching for a highly skilled and proficient Senior Clearing and Forwarding Sea Freight Import Controller to join their dynamic team in Durban. If you are looking for longevity and a world-class company then this opportunity is for you.Role and Key Accountabilities:

  • Plan and manage Sea Import Forwarding
  • Identify customer solutions on rates and services.
  • Negotiate freight rates, landsides and ad hoc services where required.
  • Manage the Clearing, Release & Delivery of imported consignments.
  • Manage Job Profit ie. process shipment billing and check and post relevant Creditor’s Invoices
  • Daily (or as per agreed SOP’s) Client Status Reports
  • Arrange Insurance cover where required and process claims.
  • Resolve client, service providers and internal queries professionally and timeously on email and telephonically.
  • Participate in client meetings, discuss challenges and possible solutions.
  • Maintain a good working relationship with National Team and other Departments.
  • Adhere to client SOP’s and Operational Processes and Procedures
  • Assist Team where required.

 Candidate Profile Requirements:

  • Knowledge of Cargo Wise system an advantage
  • Minimum qualification of a Grade 12 and a SDS Customs course / or similar will be advantageous.
  • 5 -10 years’ experience within a clearing and forwarding environment.
  • Sound knowledge and understanding of practices and processes within the Sea freight environment.
  • Excellent communication both written / verbal at all levels
  • Organisational skills and effective time management
  • Computer literate – Microsoft Office & Excel
  • Well organized individual able to work under pressure / heavy workloads.
  • Able to work in a team as well as independently.

  

Desired Skills:

  • Import Controller

