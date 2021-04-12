Senior Specialist: Commercial Management

Requirements:
5+ years of experience in business and/or product development roles
Strong commercial acumen across digital industries with the ability to provide input to legal, technical and commercial teams to develop and close high-profile partnerships
Highly resourceful and flexible fast learner who enjoys developing consumer-centric propositions
Experience with partner account management, relationship building and commercial management skills with eCommerce experience a plus
Duties:
Support establishment of business and technical relationships with new partners
Generation and execution of initiatives to drive top line GMV growth across partners and overall adoption across all relevant market segments
Support delivery of technical, marketing and commercial roadmaps with partners
Review, analyse and evaluate success of initiatives against key KPIs including preparation and delivery of executive committee presentations
Support commercial lead with partner negotiations
Should you meet all requirements please email [Email Address Removed]