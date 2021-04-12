Social Worker at SAVF PIET RETIEF SOCIAL WORK OFFICE

STANDPLAAS / STAND: SAVF PIET RETIEF MAATSKAPLIKE KANTOOR / SOCIAL WORK OFFICE

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Graad in Maatskaplikewerk / Degree in Social Work

Registrasie by die SACSSP / Registration with SACSSP

Goeie menseverhoudings / Good interpersonal relationships

Kode 08 bestuurslisensie sonder beperking/ Code 08 driver’s license with no restrictions

Statutêre werk ervaring / Statutory work experience

Goeie gesondheid / Good health

Goeie kommunikasie vermoë in Afrikaans/Engels (lees, skryf en praat) / Good communication skills in Afrikaans/English (read, speak and write)

PLIGTE / DUTIES:

Statutêre werk / Statutory Work

Pleegsorg toesigdienste / Foster care supervision services

Ontwikkelingsgroepe-projekte / Development Groups-projects

Werkskeppingsprojekte / Job creation projects;

Benutting en bemarking van vrywilligers / Using and marketing of volunteers;

Opstel van besigheidsplanne / Compilation of business plans.

SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales

DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: So gou as moontlik / As soon as possible

SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 19 APRIL 2021

Desired Skills:

The ability to use your own initiaive

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Organisation and facilitation skills

Resilience under pressure

Strong Communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Primary Education

2 to 5 years Social Worker

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

South African Council for Social Service Professions

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:

The SAVF has the following postion available:

– Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

– The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.

– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.

– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.

– Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Adequate leave

Adequate sick leave

Service bonus

