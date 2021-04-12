Social Worker at SAVF PIET RETIEF SOCIAL WORK OFFICE

STANDPLAAS / STAND: SAVF PIET RETIEF MAATSKAPLIKE KANTOOR / SOCIAL WORK OFFICE
MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Graad in Maatskaplikewerk / Degree in Social Work
- Registrasie by die SACSSP / Registration with SACSSP
- Goeie menseverhoudings / Good interpersonal relationships
- Kode 08 bestuurslisensie sonder beperking/ Code 08 driver’s license with no restrictions
- Statutêre werk ervaring / Statutory work experience
- Goeie gesondheid / Good health
- Goeie kommunikasie vermoë in Afrikaans/Engels (lees, skryf en praat) / Good communication skills in Afrikaans/English (read, speak and write)
PLIGTE / DUTIES:
- Statutêre werk / Statutory Work
- Pleegsorg toesigdienste / Foster care supervision services
- Ontwikkelingsgroepe-projekte / Development Groups-projects
- Werkskeppingsprojekte / Job creation projects;
- Benutting en bemarking van vrywilligers / Using and marketing of volunteers;
- Opstel van besigheidsplanne / Compilation of business plans.
SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales
DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: So gou as moontlik / As soon as possible
SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 19 APRIL 2021
Desired Skills:
- The ability to use your own initiaive
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Organisation and facilitation skills
- Resilience under pressure
- Strong Communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Primary Education
- 2 to 5 years Social Worker
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- South African Council for Social Service Professions
About The Employer:
Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:
The SAVF has the following postion available:
– Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.
Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.
– The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:
– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.
– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.
– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.
– Support the aged and disabled persons
FAMNET:
– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families
– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
– SUPPORT US!
VISION:
– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need
MISSION:
– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Adequate leave
- Adequate sick leave
- Service bonus