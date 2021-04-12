Social Worker at SAVF PIET RETIEF SOCIAL WORK OFFICE

Apr 12, 2021

STANDPLAAS / STAND: SAVF PIET RETIEF MAATSKAPLIKE KANTOOR / SOCIAL WORK OFFICE

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Graad in Maatskaplikewerk / Degree in Social Work
  • Registrasie by die SACSSP / Registration with SACSSP
  • Goeie menseverhoudings / Good interpersonal relationships
  • Kode 08 bestuurslisensie sonder beperking/ Code 08 driver’s license with no restrictions
  • Statutêre werk ervaring / Statutory work experience
  • Goeie gesondheid / Good health
  • Goeie kommunikasie vermoë in Afrikaans/Engels (lees, skryf en praat) / Good communication skills in Afrikaans/English (read, speak and write)

PLIGTE / DUTIES:

  • Statutêre werk / Statutory Work
  • Pleegsorg toesigdienste / Foster care supervision services
  • Ontwikkelingsgroepe-projekte / Development Groups-projects
  • Werkskeppingsprojekte / Job creation projects;
  • Benutting en bemarking van vrywilligers / Using and marketing of volunteers;
  • Opstel van besigheidsplanne / Compilation of business plans.

SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales
DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: So gou as moontlik / As soon as possible
SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 19 APRIL 2021

Desired Skills:

  • The ability to use your own initiaive
  • Analytical thinking and attention to detail
  • Organisation and facilitation skills
  • Resilience under pressure
  • Strong Communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Primary Education
  • 2 to 5 years Social Worker

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • South African Council for Social Service Professions

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:
The SAVF has the following postion available:

– Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

– The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.
– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.
– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.
– Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families
– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
– SUPPORT US!

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Adequate leave
  • Adequate sick leave
  • Service bonus

