My client a Retailer in Garden Route has an exciting new vacancy for a Software Developer
Inherent minimum requirements (skills & knowledge):
– Minimum 5 years’ of relevant working experience
– Minimum Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related degree
– Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role
– Knowledge of coding languages and frameworks/systems
– Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks
– Understanding of retail ERP systems
– Task and goal oriented
– Strong attention to detail
– Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude
– Excellent communication skills
– Understand and keep the integrity of confidential data
– Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
– Ability to work independently and in a team environment
Technology skills requirements
– SQL Server 2012 or greater
– Knowledge, Experience in Azure / Google Cloud Platform
– SQL server integration services or similar integration tool experience
– Knowledge of coding languages and frameworks/systems
– Experience in two or more of the following languages : HTML, JS, React, Angular, C#,Python, Delphi, Git
– Dynamics Navision 2017 or later (Business Central preferable)
Key areas of responsibilities:
– Develop solutions based on a users’ needs and requirements
– Coordinate with business analysts to determine functionalities
– Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
– Map out the conceptual design for a planned database
– Verify and refine the logical design before/during development process
– Review and improvise code
– Run tests and fix bugs
– Monitor user access and security
– Monitor performance and manage parameters provide fast responses to front-endusers
– Install and test new versions of the database management system (DBMS)
– Develop, manage, test back-up and recovery plan
– Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act
– Write database documentation, including data standards, procedures.
– Control access permissions and privileges
– Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for endusers
Extra Skills and Experience Advantageous
– Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
– Experience in any of the following areas will be highly beneficial: BI Dashboard toolssuch as Qlikview / GCP Big Query / Google Data Studio / Tablue / Power BI
– API Experience / SSIS / SSAS
– Experience in two or more of the following languages HTML, JS, React, Angular, C#,Python, Delphi
Send CV by the 30th of April 2021
