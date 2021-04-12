Software Developer

My client a Retailer in Garden Route has an exciting new vacancy for a Software Developer

Inherent minimum requirements (skills & knowledge):

– Minimum 5 years’ of relevant working experience

– Minimum Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related degree

– Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role

– Knowledge of coding languages and frameworks/systems

– Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks

– Understanding of retail ERP systems

– Task and goal oriented

– Strong attention to detail

– Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude

– Excellent communication skills

– Understand and keep the integrity of confidential data

– Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

– Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Technology skills requirements

– SQL Server 2012 or greater

– Knowledge, Experience in Azure / Google Cloud Platform

– SQL server integration services or similar integration tool experience

– Knowledge of coding languages and frameworks/systems

– Experience in two or more of the following languages : HTML, JS, React, Angular, C#,Python, Delphi, Git

– Dynamics Navision 2017 or later (Business Central preferable)

Key areas of responsibilities:

– Develop solutions based on a users’ needs and requirements

– Coordinate with business analysts to determine functionalities

– Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

– Map out the conceptual design for a planned database

– Verify and refine the logical design before/during development process

– Review and improvise code

– Run tests and fix bugs

– Monitor user access and security

– Monitor performance and manage parameters provide fast responses to front-endusers

– Install and test new versions of the database management system (DBMS)

– Develop, manage, test back-up and recovery plan

– Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act

– Write database documentation, including data standards, procedures.

– Control access permissions and privileges

– Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for endusers

Extra Skills and Experience Advantageous

– Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

– Experience in any of the following areas will be highly beneficial: BI Dashboard toolssuch as Qlikview / GCP Big Query / Google Data Studio / Tablue / Power BI

– API Experience / SSIS / SSAS

– Experience in two or more of the following languages HTML, JS, React, Angular, C#,Python, Delphi

Send CV by the 30th of April 2021

