Software Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- 3 – 6 years+ experience as a Software Developer (some PHP experience preferred)
- Knowledge of Object Orientated Languages such as PHP (preferred), C#, Java
- Firm Understanding of Object-Oriented Design / Programming
- Fluency with Data and Databases
- Knowledge of and experience with Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum
- Knowledge of and experience with modern git workflows (Pull Requests, CI, Code Reviews)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work with others at all levels
Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):
- To analyze specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions
- Obtain project specifications from the Team Lead and ensure understanding of specific project requirements
- Divide the work into smaller components to ensure the focus is on a specific area (in line with Scrum practice)
- To write code that is readable, maintainable and reusable
- Participate in team code reviews
- To ensure that the code complies with original requirements through unit testing and demonstrations
- Tests own code and writes test when applicable
- Run demos for the Team Lead as a further evaluation tool
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for Software Developer’s located in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria
The ideal candidate for this role is someone who enjoys writing working code that has been tested for
correctness, in the time allocated, following accepted best practices, in a way that can be easily
maintained and enhanced, in collaboration with their team, and continuously improves their knowledge
and skills throughout their career.