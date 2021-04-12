Software Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

3 – 6 years+ experience as a Software Developer (some PHP experience preferred)

Knowledge of Object Orientated Languages such as PHP (preferred), C#, Java

Firm Understanding of Object-Oriented Design / Programming

Fluency with Data and Databases

Knowledge of and experience with Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum

Knowledge of and experience with modern git workflows (Pull Requests, CI, Code Reviews)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work with others at all levels

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

To analyze specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions

Obtain project specifications from the Team Lead and ensure understanding of specific project requirements

Divide the work into smaller components to ensure the focus is on a specific area (in line with Scrum practice)

To write code that is readable, maintainable and reusable

Participate in team code reviews

To ensure that the code complies with original requirements through unit testing and demonstrations

Tests own code and writes test when applicable

Run demos for the Team Lead as a further evaluation tool

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for Software Developer’s located in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria

The ideal candidate for this role is someone who enjoys writing working code that has been tested for

correctness, in the time allocated, following accepted best practices, in a way that can be easily

maintained and enhanced, in collaboration with their team, and continuously improves their knowledge

and skills throughout their career.

