Software Developer at Reunert

JSE listed company in Stellenbosch looking to employ a Software Developer to be part of a development teams building and working on software components and be involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.

About The Employer:

B.Sc Degree inComputer Science or Engineering, or Higher Education Engineering/SoftwareDiploma with demonstrated priorlearning based on industry experienceUp to 6 years’experience in the Software Development fieldSolidunderstanding of object oriented programming conceptsSolidunderstanding of software development methodology and release processesSolidunderstanding of version control conceptsFamiliar withagile development methodologyExperience withtest-driven development and unit testing theorynbsp;Ability to developsoftware in C/C++ (up to 6 years’ experience)nbsp;Experience withPython is advantageousLinux OSnbsp;Windows OSnbsp;GIT softwarerespository use

