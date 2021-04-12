Solutions Architect – Pretoria – R1.2 Mil PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Pretoria based consulting company with a global presence is looking for a cross skilled Senior Java Software Engineer to work on an initial offshore project based in Pretoria.

This position will be for a strong Solutions Architect but also with Java development experience and preferably angular experience as well.

They are looking for architects with EXCEPTIONAL theoretical understanding on programming concepts and techniques and the ability to apply the theoretical background in practice!!!

If you want to work with the industry’s best then this opportunity is for you!!!

Requirements:

Java

J2EE

Angular

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is GZ52608 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R1.2 Mil PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Javascript

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position