Sonographer

Looking for experienced Sonographers with a formal ultrasound qualification, HPCSA registration and a passion for their trade.

Experience required:

Ultrasound examinations:

Of the Abdomen, Pelvis, Obstetrics

Musculo-skeletal examinations

Small parts

Paediatrics/Neonatal

Vascular

Carotid Arteries

Doppler Ultrasounds

Benefits include medical, pension, bonus, and 25 days leave.

Please apply online, if you have not heard from us within two weeks, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

