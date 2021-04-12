Talent Management Consultant at Medical Aid

Looking for a well seasoned Talenet Management Specialist with 7 – 10 years experience in a large sized company.
Design, implement and manage the Company Talent Management Strategy to contribute towards a competitive and sustainable workforce
Develop and implement innovative and relevant sourcing strategies to address skill shortages
Review and update the Company’s onboard programme to continuously align to best practice
Review the recruitment, selection and placement process to ensure this is aligned to best practices
Implement the company talent pipeline programme to mitigate the risk of losing key resources in business
Identify key talent in the company and manage the retention of such talent
Conduct stay and exit interviews with key resources to understand the key trends for employees leaving the business.
Build effective strategies around these exit trends to improve retention of such resources
Identify key metrics to measure talent management within the business
Provide high quality reports to give key insights into talent trends within the business.
Stay up to date with changes in the local and international market with regards to talent management best practices
Ongoing review of the company Talent Management strategy to ensure relevance
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Ability to work with minimal supervision
Proactive
Strong implementer
Drives Results
Desired Skills:
- Relevant Human Resources Degree
- 7 years experience in Human Resources
- knowledge of the medical aid industry would be an advantage
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree