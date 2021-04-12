Talent Management Consultant at Medical Aid

Looking for a well seasoned Talenet Management Specialist with 7 – 10 years experience in a large sized company.

Design, implement and manage the Company Talent Management Strategy to contribute towards a competitive and sustainable workforce

Develop and implement innovative and relevant sourcing strategies to address skill shortages

Review and update the Company’s onboard programme to continuously align to best practice

Review the recruitment, selection and placement process to ensure this is aligned to best practices

Implement the company talent pipeline programme to mitigate the risk of losing key resources in business

Identify key talent in the company and manage the retention of such talent

Conduct stay and exit interviews with key resources to understand the key trends for employees leaving the business.

Build effective strategies around these exit trends to improve retention of such resources

Identify key metrics to measure talent management within the business

Provide high quality reports to give key insights into talent trends within the business.

Stay up to date with changes in the local and international market with regards to talent management best practices

Ongoing review of the company Talent Management strategy to ensure relevance

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Proactive

Strong implementer

Drives Results

Desired Skills:

Relevant Human Resources Degree

7 years experience in Human Resources

knowledge of the medical aid industry would be an advantage

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

