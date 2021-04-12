Technical Hydraulic Sales Rep at Private

- Contact new and existing customers to discuss their needs and explain how
- Answer customer’s questions about products, prices, availability and credit Quote prices, credit terms or other bid specifications.
- Emphasize product features based on analysis of customer needs and on Negotiate prices, terms of sales and service agreements.
- Maintain customer records, using automated systems.
- Identify prospective customers by using business directories, following leads
- Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for
- Select the correct products or assist customers in making product selections,
Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information. these needs could be met by specific products and services terms. technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations. from existing clients, participating in organisations and clubs and attending trade shows and conferences. processing. based on customer’s needs, product specifications and applicable regulations.
Higher Technical Qualification Advantageous
- Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a Hydraulic, Drivetrain,
- Must have a valid driver’s licence and own vehicle
- Must be Computer Literate (MS Office – Specifically MS Word, Excel and
- Must be Customer / Sales Orientated.
- Must be prepared to work long hours with travelling.
- Must have excellent negotiation skills.
- Individual must be dynamic, motivated and sales driven
- Matric Certificate
- Pneumatics and Drifter Sales Environment
- PowerPoint)
- Proven Sales Ability.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Hydraulic
- Driving License
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric