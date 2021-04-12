UX Designer (Webflow)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Build pixel-perfect, fluid, and delightful Uls across web and mobile interfaces. You take the designs to the next level, adding value during the implementation.

Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality.

Work with backend and fullstack engineers to integrate your creations into our broader ecosystem.

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university (advantage)

+6 years JavaScript, HTML & CSS experience.

+2 years Webflow experience.

Experience with [URL Removed] and Redux will be a tremendous advantage.

You have experience building rich web front-ends with global reach – please share your portfolio with us.

Knowledge of design patterns, data structures and algorithms.

Organized, ability to be self-managed and able to collaborate across teams spread over multiple time zones.

You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to take design and wireframes provided by the UX team and author professional and maintainable CSS, HTML and JavaScript to bring it to life

A track-record in Open Source development is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML

UX

React.js

Redux

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our clent is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.

