UX Designer (Webflow)

Apr 12, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Build pixel-perfect, fluid, and delightful Uls across web and mobile interfaces. You take the designs to the next level, adding value during the implementation.
  • Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
  • Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality.
  • Work with backend and fullstack engineers to integrate your creations into our broader ecosystem.

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university (advantage)
  • +6 years JavaScript, HTML & CSS experience.
  • +2 years Webflow experience.
  • Experience with [URL Removed] and Redux will be a tremendous advantage.
  • You have experience building rich web front-ends with global reach – please share your portfolio with us.
  • Knowledge of design patterns, data structures and algorithms.
  • Organized, ability to be self-managed and able to collaborate across teams spread over multiple time zones.
  • You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to take design and wireframes provided by the UX team and author professional and maintainable CSS, HTML and JavaScript to bring it to life
  • A track-record in Open Source development is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • HTML
  • UX
  • React.js
  • Redux

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our clent is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.

