UX Designer (Webflow)

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Build pixel-perfect, fluid, and delightful Uls across web and mobile interfaces. You take the designs to the next level, adding value during the implementation.
- Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
- Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality.
- Work with backend and fullstack engineers to integrate your creations into our broader ecosystem.
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university (advantage)
- +6 years JavaScript, HTML & CSS experience.
- +2 years Webflow experience.
- Experience with [URL Removed] and Redux will be a tremendous advantage.
- You have experience building rich web front-ends with global reach – please share your portfolio with us.
- Knowledge of design patterns, data structures and algorithms.
- Organized, ability to be self-managed and able to collaborate across teams spread over multiple time zones.
- You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to take design and wireframes provided by the UX team and author professional and maintainable CSS, HTML and JavaScript to bring it to life
- A track-record in Open Source development is an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- HTML
- UX
- React.js
- Redux
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our clent is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.