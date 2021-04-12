UX Lead

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced UX Lead to join their team.

Role Description:

The purpose of this position is to lead and co-ordinate the team of client experience designers within Client Experience Delivery:

  • To research and ensure that the Company’s Digital client experience is world class whilst conforming to the bank / brand principles.
  • To be the custodian of design and development standards, prototypes and client / user experiences for Business Banking UX design process
  • Develop the Design Ops process for Business Banking.
  • To provide specialist input to: feature teams, support areas, e.g. Marketing, Chief Product Owners/Product Owners of client touch points.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Research and investigate local and international developments in terms of client experience with a specific focus on digital touch points.
  • Develop and maintain CX / UX design quality standards that must apply to the Business Banking Division.
  • Manage and prioritise the backlog for strategic/new functionality that requires prototype development in conjunction with CPO/PO’s.
  • Support PO’s and align with feature teams release/sprint plans in terms of new developments
  • Support product owners and identify client experience improvement opportunities.
  • People Management

Minimum Requirements:

  • A related tertiary qualification (Degree / Diploma) in design/client / user experience
  • Knowledge of psychology as it pertains to CX/UX behaviors and principles
  • CUA or similar

Experience Required:

Five or more years:

  • As a team leader of client/user experience designers
  • Experience in client/user interface and experience design for web applications and mobile devices
  • Experience in interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

Skills Required:

  • Invision, Abstract, Sketch and prototyping software
  • Understanding of Agile Practices
  • A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position