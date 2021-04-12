A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced UX Lead to join their team.
Role Description:
The purpose of this position is to lead and co-ordinate the team of client experience designers within Client Experience Delivery:
- To research and ensure that the Company’s Digital client experience is world class whilst conforming to the bank / brand principles.
- To be the custodian of design and development standards, prototypes and client / user experiences for Business Banking UX design process
- Develop the Design Ops process for Business Banking.
- To provide specialist input to: feature teams, support areas, e.g. Marketing, Chief Product Owners/Product Owners of client touch points.
Key Performance Areas:
- Research and investigate local and international developments in terms of client experience with a specific focus on digital touch points.
- Develop and maintain CX / UX design quality standards that must apply to the Business Banking Division.
- Manage and prioritise the backlog for strategic/new functionality that requires prototype development in conjunction with CPO/PO’s.
- Support PO’s and align with feature teams release/sprint plans in terms of new developments
- Support product owners and identify client experience improvement opportunities.
- People Management
Minimum Requirements:
- A related tertiary qualification (Degree / Diploma) in design/client / user experience
- Knowledge of psychology as it pertains to CX/UX behaviors and principles
- CUA or similar
Experience Required:
Five or more years:
- As a team leader of client/user experience designers
- Experience in client/user interface and experience design for web applications and mobile devices
- Experience in interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment
Skills Required:
- Invision, Abstract, Sketch and prototyping software
- Understanding of Agile Practices
- A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must.
