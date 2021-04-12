UX Lead

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced UX Lead to join their team.

Role Description:

The purpose of this position is to lead and co-ordinate the team of client experience designers within Client Experience Delivery:

To research and ensure that the Company’s Digital client experience is world class whilst conforming to the bank / brand principles.

To be the custodian of design and development standards, prototypes and client / user experiences for Business Banking UX design process

Develop the Design Ops process for Business Banking.

To provide specialist input to: feature teams, support areas, e.g. Marketing, Chief Product Owners/Product Owners of client touch points.

Key Performance Areas:

Research and investigate local and international developments in terms of client experience with a specific focus on digital touch points.

Develop and maintain CX / UX design quality standards that must apply to the Business Banking Division.

Manage and prioritise the backlog for strategic/new functionality that requires prototype development in conjunction with CPO/PO’s.

Support PO’s and align with feature teams release/sprint plans in terms of new developments

Support product owners and identify client experience improvement opportunities.

People Management

Minimum Requirements:

A related tertiary qualification (Degree / Diploma) in design/client / user experience

Knowledge of psychology as it pertains to CX/UX behaviors and principles

CUA or similar

Experience Required:

Five or more years:

As a team leader of client/user experience designers

Experience in client/user interface and experience design for web applications and mobile devices

Experience in interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

Skills Required:

Invision, Abstract, Sketch and prototyping software

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

