Workshop Foreman

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

Responsible for daily planning of workshop in consultation with service advisor

Provide the workshop technicians with instructions and directions. To guide and support the technicians about troubleshooting, repairing methods, efficiency and services quality

Allocate, oversee, supervise and manage the efficient repairing and servicing of vehicles

Manage and maintain control of Work In progress (WIP) in line with Dealer targets

Ensures that customer commissioned services is carried out so that customer expectations and requirements are met. Test drives vehicles before and after the work is carried out, when necessary

Provides customers with advice and instructions regarding repairs and the servicing of vehicles and, in general, aims to maintain good relations with customers

Decides on additional work and informs the Service Advisor of this work, to contact the customer if necessary

Oversee that all appropriate documentation is undertaken and completed in an efficient and timely manner in accordance to DOS and the standard times are adhered to

Keeps up-to-date with technical developments, mainly concerning products, working methods and equipment in the area of operation, as well as informing the mechanics of these developments

Ensures that laws and ordinances regarding occupational health, safety and environmental issues are adhered to

Helps Workshop Manager to recruit personnel

Assist the Workshop Manager in the development of staff, proposals for competence development and recommending changes and training where appropriate and participating in performance reviews process

Ensures that internal service training and information are communicated to workshop personnel

Ensures that the workshop is kept tidy, that equipment and tools are in good condition and consumables are in stock

Ensure that all workshop equipment, including special tools are correctly maintained

Co-ordinate, follow up and complete breakdowns and call outs

When requested carry out other reasonable duties and responsibilities not specifically mentioned in the job description during the course and scope of employment

Follow all safety regulations.

Report when tools, equipment are broken or missing.

Clean working area directly after tasks have been completed (job finished).

Be responsible for safety equipment / clothing that will be allocated to you and ensure that it is always in a clean and serviceable condition

Education and/or Experience

Matric certificate or N3 or equivalent

Qualified Diesel Mechanic with Trade certificate

Three years or more of technical workshop experience

Experience in leading a workshop team, with the ability to lead by example

Experience working in a customer service environment or further experience in relevant field an advantage

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Basic Knowledge of workshop operations

Proven organisational skills and administrative skills

Effective time management skills and ability to meet strict deadlines

Able to work on own initiative and under pressure

Ability to organise own workload and that of the team

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Customer service skills and ability to build and manage relationships with customers

Valid Heavy Vehicle licence

General computer skill – MS Office and knowledge of Automaster

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position