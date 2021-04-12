Workshop Foreman

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
- Responsible for daily planning of workshop in consultation with service advisor
- Provide the workshop technicians with instructions and directions. To guide and support the technicians about troubleshooting, repairing methods, efficiency and services quality
- Allocate, oversee, supervise and manage the efficient repairing and servicing of vehicles
- Manage and maintain control of Work In progress (WIP) in line with Dealer targets
- Ensures that customer commissioned services is carried out so that customer expectations and requirements are met. Test drives vehicles before and after the work is carried out, when necessary
- Provides customers with advice and instructions regarding repairs and the servicing of vehicles and, in general, aims to maintain good relations with customers
- Decides on additional work and informs the Service Advisor of this work, to contact the customer if necessary
- Oversee that all appropriate documentation is undertaken and completed in an efficient and timely manner in accordance to DOS and the standard times are adhered to
- Keeps up-to-date with technical developments, mainly concerning products, working methods and equipment in the area of operation, as well as informing the mechanics of these developments
- Ensures that laws and ordinances regarding occupational health, safety and environmental issues are adhered to
- Helps Workshop Manager to recruit personnel
- Assist the Workshop Manager in the development of staff, proposals for competence development and recommending changes and training where appropriate and participating in performance reviews process
- Ensures that internal service training and information are communicated to workshop personnel
- Ensures that the workshop is kept tidy, that equipment and tools are in good condition and consumables are in stock
- Ensure that all workshop equipment, including special tools are correctly maintained
- Co-ordinate, follow up and complete breakdowns and call outs
- When requested carry out other reasonable duties and responsibilities not specifically mentioned in the job description during the course and scope of employment
- Follow all safety regulations.
- Report when tools, equipment are broken or missing.
- Clean working area directly after tasks have been completed (job finished).
- Be responsible for safety equipment / clothing that will be allocated to you and ensure that it is always in a clean and serviceable condition
Education and/or Experience
- Matric certificate or N3 or equivalent
- Qualified Diesel Mechanic with Trade certificate
- Three years or more of technical workshop experience
- Experience in leading a workshop team, with the ability to lead by example
- Experience working in a customer service environment or further experience in relevant field an advantage
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Basic Knowledge of workshop operations
- Proven organisational skills and administrative skills
- Effective time management skills and ability to meet strict deadlines
- Able to work on own initiative and under pressure
- Ability to organise own workload and that of the team
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Customer service skills and ability to build and manage relationships with customers
- Valid Heavy Vehicle licence
- General computer skill – MS Office and knowledge of Automaster
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years