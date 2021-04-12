Workshop Foreman

Apr 12, 2021

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

  • Responsible for daily planning of workshop in consultation with service advisor
  • Provide the workshop technicians with instructions and directions. To guide and support the technicians about troubleshooting, repairing methods, efficiency and services quality
  • Allocate, oversee, supervise and manage the efficient repairing and servicing of vehicles
  • Manage and maintain control of Work In progress (WIP) in line with Dealer targets
  • Ensures that customer commissioned services is carried out so that customer expectations and requirements are met. Test drives vehicles before and after the work is carried out, when necessary
  • Provides customers with advice and instructions regarding repairs and the servicing of vehicles and, in general, aims to maintain good relations with customers
  • Decides on additional work and informs the Service Advisor of this work, to contact the customer if necessary
  • Oversee that all appropriate documentation is undertaken and completed in an efficient and timely manner in accordance to DOS and the standard times are adhered to
  • Keeps up-to-date with technical developments, mainly concerning products, working methods and equipment in the area of operation, as well as informing the mechanics of these developments
  • Ensures that laws and ordinances regarding occupational health, safety and environmental issues are adhered to
  • Helps Workshop Manager to recruit personnel
  • Assist the Workshop Manager in the development of staff, proposals for competence development and recommending changes and training where appropriate and participating in performance reviews process
  • Ensures that internal service training and information are communicated to workshop personnel
  • Ensures that the workshop is kept tidy, that equipment and tools are in good condition and consumables are in stock
  • Ensure that all workshop equipment, including special tools are correctly maintained
  • Co-ordinate, follow up and complete breakdowns and call outs
  • When requested carry out other reasonable duties and responsibilities not specifically mentioned in the job description during the course and scope of employment
  • Follow all safety regulations.
  • Report when tools, equipment are broken or missing.
  • Clean working area directly after tasks have been completed (job finished).
  • Be responsible for safety equipment / clothing that will be allocated to you and ensure that it is always in a clean and serviceable condition

Education and/or Experience

  • Matric certificate or N3 or equivalent
  • Qualified Diesel Mechanic with Trade certificate
  • Three years or more of technical workshop experience
  • Experience in leading a workshop team, with the ability to lead by example
  • Experience working in a customer service environment or further experience in relevant field an advantage

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

  • Basic Knowledge of workshop operations
  • Proven organisational skills and administrative skills
  • Effective time management skills and ability to meet strict deadlines
  • Able to work on own initiative and under pressure
  • Ability to organise own workload and that of the team
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Customer service skills and ability to build and manage relationships with customers
  • Valid Heavy Vehicle licence
  • General computer skill – MS Office and knowledge of Automaster

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position