A well-established company is recruiting for a
ABET DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT CO-ORDINATOR
PARKTOWN
Purpose of the role:
A well-established organisation is recruiting for a Design and Development Co-ordinator. The successful candidate will assist the Design and Development Unit by co-ordinating and managing the generic administration functions of the assessment specialists, including client liaison. Plan, co-ordinate and manage the delivery of training courses and workshops on a national level, including activities related to training e.g., scheduling, pricing, production of training material, invoicing and reporting.
Requirements:
- Preferably a professional teaching/training qualification
- 5 years teaching experience
- Experience in assessment and training of adults
- Knowledge of how educational institutions operate
- Knowledge of the South African education legislation, systems and processes
- Local travel may be required
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- adult
- training
- design and development