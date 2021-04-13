ABET Design and Development Co-ordinator

A well-established company is recruiting for a

ABET DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT CO-ORDINATOR

PARKTOWN

Purpose of the role:

A well-established organisation is recruiting for a Design and Development Co-ordinator. The successful candidate will assist the Design and Development Unit by co-ordinating and managing the generic administration functions of the assessment specialists, including client liaison. Plan, co-ordinate and manage the delivery of training courses and workshops on a national level, including activities related to training e.g., scheduling, pricing, production of training material, invoicing and reporting.

Requirements:

Preferably a professional teaching/training qualification

5 years teaching experience

Experience in assessment and training of adults

Knowledge of how educational institutions operate

Knowledge of the South African education legislation, systems and processes

Local travel may be required

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

adult

training

design and development

