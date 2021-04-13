ABET Design and Development Co-ordinator

Apr 13, 2021

A well-established company is recruiting for a
ABET DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT CO-ORDINATOR
PARKTOWN

Purpose of the role:
A well-established organisation is recruiting for a Design and Development Co-ordinator. The successful candidate will assist the Design and Development Unit by co-ordinating and managing the generic administration functions of the assessment specialists, including client liaison. Plan, co-ordinate and manage the delivery of training courses and workshops on a national level, including activities related to training e.g., scheduling, pricing, production of training material, invoicing and reporting.

Requirements:

  • Preferably a professional teaching/training qualification
  • 5 years teaching experience
  • Experience in assessment and training of adults
  • Knowledge of how educational institutions operate
  • Knowledge of the South African education legislation, systems and processes
  • Local travel may be required

