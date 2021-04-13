Account Manager (ICT Specialist – Port Elizabeth) at Headhunters

Our client, a South African- based information and communication technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Specialist: Sales Account Management. (Port Elizabeth).

Responsibility:

Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology

Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets

Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after each significant delivery of a product or service

Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team driven by customer satisfaction

Experience:

5 years ICT sales experience.

Relevant Degree (NQF 6) (IT / Engineering / Commerce) OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

