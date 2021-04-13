Account Manager (ICT Specialist – Port Elizabeth) at Headhunters

Our client, a South African- based information and communication technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Specialist: Sales Account Management. (Port Elizabeth).
Responsibility:
- Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology
- Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets
- Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after each significant delivery of a product or service
- Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team driven by customer satisfaction
Experience:
- 5 years ICT sales experience.
- Relevant Degree (NQF 6) (IT / Engineering / Commerce) OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.