An independent firm of Chartered Accountants in the Southern Suburbs is seeking a suitably experienced Accountant.
Purpose of the job:
The successful applicant will be responsible for managing a portfolio of clients.
Minimum requirements:
- Thorough accounting & bookkeeping knowledge, including preparation of books to trial balance and completion of management accounts, is essential
- 5 years experience working in an accounting department within a practice is non-negotiable
- Pastel processing knowledge
- Caseware Working Papers experience
- Working knowledge of Income Tax & VAT – able to provide professional advice to clients
- Highly PC literate with advanced Excel knowledge
- BCom Accounting or similar & post article experience would be advantageous but is not essential
Key duties or responsibilities:
Preparation of monthly management accounts for clients (from source documents)
- Preparation of Vat returns for clients and submission on e-filing
- Drafting of Annual Financial statements in caseware or excel from Trial Balance’s provided by the client
- Preparation of annual financial statements after processing all source documents
- Meeting with clients to discuss and approve the annual accounts.
- Consulting with clients on their business / individual financial matters
- Supervising and assisting various bookkeepers/accountants employed by our clients
Skills or competencies:
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- The ability to pay high attention to detail
- The ability to work independently is essential
- Ability to work under pressure;
- Strong analytical skills;
- Ability to deal effectively with individuals at all levels;
- Up to date with accounting standards.