Accountant

Apr 13, 2021

An independent firm of Chartered Accountants in the Southern Suburbs is seeking a suitably experienced Accountant.

Purpose of the job:

The successful applicant will be responsible for managing a portfolio of clients.

Minimum requirements:

  • Thorough accounting & bookkeeping knowledge, including preparation of books to trial balance and completion of management accounts, is essential
  • 5 years experience working in an accounting department within a practice is non-negotiable
  • Pastel processing knowledge
  • Caseware Working Papers experience
  • Working knowledge of Income Tax & VAT – able to provide professional advice to clients
  • Highly PC literate with advanced Excel knowledge
  • BCom Accounting or similar & post article experience would be advantageous but is not essential

Key duties or responsibilities:

Preparation of monthly management accounts for clients (from source documents)

  • Preparation of Vat returns for clients and submission on e-filing
  • Drafting of Annual Financial statements in caseware or excel from Trial Balance’s provided by the client
  • Preparation of annual financial statements after processing all source documents
  • Meeting with clients to discuss and approve the annual accounts.
  • Consulting with clients on their business / individual financial matters
  • Supervising and assisting various bookkeepers/accountants employed by our clients

Skills or competencies:

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • The ability to pay high attention to detail
  • The ability to work independently is essential
  • Ability to work under pressure;
  • Strong analytical skills;
  • Ability to deal effectively with individuals at all levels;
  • Up to date with accounting standards.

