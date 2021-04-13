Accountant

An independent firm of Chartered Accountants in the Southern Suburbs is seeking a suitably experienced Accountant.

Purpose of the job:

The successful applicant will be responsible for managing a portfolio of clients.

Minimum requirements:

Thorough accounting & bookkeeping knowledge, including preparation of books to trial balance and completion of management accounts, is essential

5 years experience working in an accounting department within a practice is non-negotiable

Pastel processing knowledge

Caseware Working Papers experience

Working knowledge of Income Tax & VAT – able to provide professional advice to clients

Highly PC literate with advanced Excel knowledge

BCom Accounting or similar & post article experience would be advantageous but is not essential

Key duties or responsibilities:

Preparation of monthly management accounts for clients (from source documents)

Preparation of Vat returns for clients and submission on e-filing

Drafting of Annual Financial statements in caseware or excel from Trial Balance’s provided by the client

Preparation of annual financial statements after processing all source documents

Meeting with clients to discuss and approve the annual accounts.

Consulting with clients on their business / individual financial matters

Supervising and assisting various bookkeepers/accountants employed by our clients

Skills or competencies:

Good communication and interpersonal skills

The ability to pay high attention to detail

The ability to work independently is essential

Ability to work under pressure;

Strong analytical skills;

Ability to deal effectively with individuals at all levels;

Up to date with accounting standards.

Learn more/Apply for this position