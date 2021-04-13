Aircon Technician / Manager at Headhunters

Our client is seeking an Aircon Technician / Manager to join their East London branch.

Requirement:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the field

Qualified aircon technician (with Red Seal)

Experience with managing staff

Experienced with working on third party sites

Knowledge and experience in chilled water system

Knowledge and experience with R410A and R22units, Inverters, VRV Split systems

Servicing of air conditioners

Must be punctual

Must proactive and presentable

Must be able to work without direct supervision

Must be committed and dedicated

Must be able to work overtime

Must be willing to travel.

Must have drivers license

Duties:

Conduct checks and tests

Strip equipment to determine faults

Maintain and service equipment

Replace and / or repair parts as per stipulated contract

Repair and testing of refrigerators, Underbars, beverage coolers

Perform routine maintenance assigned for the purpose of ensuring proper functioning of air conditioners.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

