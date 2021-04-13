Aircon Technician / Manager at Headhunters

Our client is seeking an Aircon Technician / Manager to join their East London branch.
Requirement:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the field
- Qualified aircon technician (with Red Seal)
- Experience with managing staff
- Experienced with working on third party sites
- Knowledge and experience in chilled water system
- Knowledge and experience with R410A and R22units, Inverters, VRV Split systems
- Servicing of air conditioners
- Must be punctual
- Must proactive and presentable
- Must be able to work without direct supervision
- Must be committed and dedicated
- Must be able to work overtime
- Must be willing to travel.
- Must have drivers license
Duties:
- Conduct checks and tests
- Strip equipment to determine faults
- Maintain and service equipment
- Replace and / or repair parts as per stipulated contract
- Repair and testing of refrigerators, Underbars, beverage coolers
- Perform routine maintenance assigned for the purpose of ensuring proper functioning of air conditioners.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.