Aircon Technician / Manager at Headhunters

Apr 13, 2021

Our client is seeking an Aircon Technician / Manager to join their East London branch.

Requirement:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in the field
  • Qualified aircon technician (with Red Seal)
  • Experience with managing staff
  • Experienced with working on third party sites
  • Knowledge and experience in chilled water system
  • Knowledge and experience with R410A and R22units, Inverters, VRV Split systems
  • Servicing of air conditioners
  • Must be punctual
  • Must proactive and presentable
  • Must be able to work without direct supervision
  • Must be committed and dedicated
  • Must be able to work overtime
  • Must be willing to travel.
  • Must have drivers license

 

Duties:

  • Conduct checks and tests
  • Strip equipment to determine faults
  • Maintain and service equipment
  • Replace and / or repair parts as per stipulated contract
  • Repair and testing of refrigerators, Underbars, beverage coolers
  • Perform routine maintenance assigned for the purpose of ensuring proper functioning of air conditioners.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

