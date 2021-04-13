Automation QA Tester

Apr 13, 2021

Role Purpose:

  • Building business focused digital solutions

The purpose of this role is to:

  • To ensure that products and solutions are delivered of the highest quality.
  • To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements.
  • The purpose of the Digital Team (part of Shared Services team) is to build, expand and operate the Company’s digital business through building, enhancing, and operating the systems and platforms.
  • The purpose of the Switching team is to operate, maintain, integrate and continually enhance the Company’s Switch as the enabler and the backbone of the Company’s traditional business.
  • Switching products have been the core of the business and they will continue to be that for the foreseeable future.
  • This investment will have two components – expansion and innovation of the Company’s offerings in the Switching segments as well as to drive, through the use of technology, more competitive cost to serve products and offerings.
  • In this role, you will be tasked with the testing of new features and enhancements to the Company’s Switching platform.
  • You will be involved with the project teams (both internal and external) in implementation of these new features and enhancements working with both medical aid and medical practice partners.

Digital & Switching Team:

  • Digital services for Doctors (Clinical and RCM), Core Services including Switching and Integrations, Business Operations & Engineering, and Infrastructure.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics, or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in software testing
  • Experience with testing in agile projects
  • Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests
  • Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Software development exposure
  • Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing
  • Very good knowledge of testing methodologies
  • Test analysis knowledge
  • Intermediate SQL knowledge
  • Unit testing experience
  • Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge
  • Good understanding of PC hardware
  • Basic networking skills
  • Understand basic programming concepts
  • Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
  • UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
  • SDLC
  • Risk identification
  • Behavior of software systems
  • HCI principles
  • Experience with web service testing tools such as SoapUI and/or Postman
  • Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms

Your duties will include and are not limited to:

  • Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
  • Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system
  • Design and run scripts for automation in testing
  • Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application
  • Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
  • Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
  • Design and update test cases according to product requirements
  • Test specification reviews and sign-off
  • Participate in code review
  • Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
  • Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and from work over these times is essential

Behavioral Competence:

  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Very good verbal and written communication skills
  • Very good attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions
  • Ability to manage personal delivery targets
  • Ability to identify risk and communicate it
  • High level analytical and problem-solving skills, with a demonstrated Ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
  • Develop & implement test case methodologies & processes
  • Find issues in the product & work with the developers and analysts to resolve them as soon as possible
  • Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements
  • Document test results and report on software defects
  • Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with e.g. Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
  • Great team player

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Testing in Agile Projects
  • API’s
  • Web Services
  • UAT
  • Testing Methodologies
  • Test Analyst knowledge
  • SQL knowledge
  • Unit Testing
  • Windows Operating Systems
  • Technical design programming
  • UML
  • SDLC
  • HCI principles
  • SoapUI
  • Postman

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

