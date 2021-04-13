Automation QA Tester

Role Purpose:
- Building business focused digital solutions
The purpose of this role is to:
- To ensure that products and solutions are delivered of the highest quality.
- To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements.
- The purpose of the Digital Team (part of Shared Services team) is to build, expand and operate the Company’s digital business through building, enhancing, and operating the systems and platforms.
- The purpose of the Switching team is to operate, maintain, integrate and continually enhance the Company’s Switch as the enabler and the backbone of the Company’s traditional business.
- Switching products have been the core of the business and they will continue to be that for the foreseeable future.
- This investment will have two components – expansion and innovation of the Company’s offerings in the Switching segments as well as to drive, through the use of technology, more competitive cost to serve products and offerings.
- In this role, you will be tasked with the testing of new features and enhancements to the Company’s Switching platform.
- You will be involved with the project teams (both internal and external) in implementation of these new features and enhancements working with both medical aid and medical practice partners.
Digital & Switching Team:
- Digital services for Doctors (Clinical and RCM), Core Services including Switching and Integrations, Business Operations & Engineering, and Infrastructure.
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics, or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in software testing
- Experience with testing in agile projects
- Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests
- Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services
Knowledge and Skills:
- Software development exposure
- Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing
- Very good knowledge of testing methodologies
- Test analysis knowledge
- Intermediate SQL knowledge
- Unit testing experience
- Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge
- Good understanding of PC hardware
- Basic networking skills
- Understand basic programming concepts
- Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
- UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- SDLC
- Risk identification
- Behavior of software systems
- HCI principles
- Experience with web service testing tools such as SoapUI and/or Postman
- Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms
Your duties will include and are not limited to:
- Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
- Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system
- Design and run scripts for automation in testing
- Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application
- Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
- Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
- Design and update test cases according to product requirements
- Test specification reviews and sign-off
- Participate in code review
- Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
- Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and from work over these times is essential
Behavioral Competence:
- Good problem-solving skills
- Very good verbal and written communication skills
- Very good attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions
- Ability to manage personal delivery targets
- Ability to identify risk and communicate it
- High level analytical and problem-solving skills, with a demonstrated Ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
- Develop & implement test case methodologies & processes
- Find issues in the product & work with the developers and analysts to resolve them as soon as possible
- Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements
- Document test results and report on software defects
- Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with e.g. Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
- Great team player
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Testing in Agile Projects
- API’s
- Web Services
- UAT
- Testing Methodologies
- Test Analyst knowledge
- SQL knowledge
- Unit Testing
- Windows Operating Systems
- Technical design programming
- UML
- SDLC
- HCI principles
- SoapUI
- Postman
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.