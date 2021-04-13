B2B Marketing manager at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

B2B senior manager level responsible for strategy, building and executing marketing plans to deliver lead generation to our B2B businesses. Fintech and technology sales/marketing experience and FCA/highly regulated industries preferred. Trading broker background is an advantage

Desired Skills:

responsible for strategy/building and executing marketing plans to deliver lead generation to B2B businesses

Fintech and technology sales/marketing experience

Trading broker background is an advantage

