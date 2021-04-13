BI Data Integration Systems Analyst

Our client, a leader within the financial services industry, has a niche opportunity for you to design, develop, and maintain integration solutions at a very senior level, in accordance with specific business requirements and IT delivery.

They are actively looking for a Systems Analyst to join their dynamic Service Management Systems team in Cape Town.

The role encompasses the responsibility for analysis, design, development, testing, implementation and change control of solutions and initiatives. The successful incumbent will also be required to provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical

You will require a relevant 3-year Tertiary Qualification (BCom/BSc) coupled with 7+ years’ experience using ETL, Business Warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions, in addition to possessing a track record of BI reporting models and data integration projects as a developer.

Individuals who have experience with S4HANA, SuccessFactors, Jira Core/Confluence would place you at a significant advantage.

About The Employer:

.

