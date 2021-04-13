Bookkeeper

Please email cv to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];
- Maintains records of financial transactions by establishing accounts; posting transactions; ensure legal requirements compliance.
- Develops system to account for financial transactions by establishing a chart of accounts; defining bookkeeping policies and procedures.
- Maintains subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, and posting transactions.
- Balances subsidiary accounts by reconciling entries.
- Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary account summaries.
- Balances general ledger by preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
- Maintains historical records by filing documents.
- Prepares financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
- Complies with federal, state, and local legal requirements by studying requirements; enforcing adherence to requirements; filing reports; advising management on needed actions.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Desired Skills:
- –
- Sound knowledge of accounting principles
- procedural rules and processes. –
- Accounting systems
- e.g.
- Sage X3
- Good knowledge and understanding of Microsoft Office suite –
- Accounts production System/ Hyperion knowledge
- Developing Standards –
- Analyzing Information –
- Dealing with Complexity –
- Reporting Research Results –
- Data Entry Skills –
- Accounting –
- Attention to Detail –
- Confidentiality –
- Thoroughness
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years