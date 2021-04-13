Bookkeeper

Apr 13, 2021

Please email cv to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

  • Maintains records of financial transactions by establishing accounts; posting transactions; ensure legal requirements compliance.
  • Develops system to account for financial transactions by establishing a chart of accounts; defining bookkeeping policies and procedures.
  • Maintains subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, and posting transactions.
  • Balances subsidiary accounts by reconciling entries.
  • Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary account summaries.
  • Balances general ledger by preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
  • Maintains historical records by filing documents.
  • Prepares financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
  • Complies with federal, state, and local legal requirements by studying requirements; enforcing adherence to requirements; filing reports; advising management on needed actions.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Desired Skills:

  • Sound knowledge of accounting principles
  • procedural rules and processes. –
  • Accounting systems
  • e.g.
  • Sage X3
  • Good knowledge and understanding of Microsoft Office suite –
  • Accounts production System/ Hyperion knowledge
  • Developing Standards –
  • Analyzing Information –
  • Dealing with Complexity –
  • Reporting Research Results –
  • Data Entry Skills –
  • Accounting –
  • Attention to Detail –
  • Confidentiality –
  • Thoroughness

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

