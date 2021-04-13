Bookkeeper

Please email cv to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Maintains records of financial transactions by establishing accounts; posting transactions; ensure legal requirements compliance.

Develops system to account for financial transactions by establishing a chart of accounts; defining bookkeeping policies and procedures.

Maintains subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, and posting transactions.

Balances subsidiary accounts by reconciling entries.

Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary account summaries.

Balances general ledger by preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.

Maintains historical records by filing documents.

Prepares financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.

Complies with federal, state, and local legal requirements by studying requirements; enforcing adherence to requirements; filing reports; advising management on needed actions.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Desired Skills:

–

Sound knowledge of accounting principles

procedural rules and processes. –

Accounting systems

e.g.

Sage X3

Good knowledge and understanding of Microsoft Office suite –

Accounts production System/ Hyperion knowledge

Developing Standards –

Analyzing Information –

Dealing with Complexity –

Reporting Research Results –

Data Entry Skills –

Accounting –

Attention to Detail –

Confidentiality –

Thoroughness

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

