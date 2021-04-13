Brand – Business Manager at Daymon

Job Summary: Works with the client retailer and Senior Business Manager to develop both brand and product development strategies. Develops annual communication and promotional Programmes and executes them to drive higher awareness, sales and share of Private Brands. Maximizes quality image and perception of Private Brands. Works with suppliers on new business development, new product development and sourcing aspects (where applicable).

Overall Brand Development:

Works with the Senior Business Manager to develop all private brand strategies within their portfolio within the context of the client retailers overarching strategy. Develops existing and new suppliers to drive private brand margins and shares through new product development

Demonstrate Daymon’s expertise and global reach through identifying and interpreting consumer trends and industry best practice and how these can be applied to both brand and retail client to maximize relevance and profitability

Develops improvement strategy and a specific plans of marketing activities designed to strengthen the brand’s image among its target consumers.

Marketing Planning:

Develop plans for brand development, penetration improvement by category, and employee education that includes specific activities, timetables, and team responsibilities.

Develop annual promotional calendar for approval by the customer and buyers

Consumer Research:

Apply marketing research methods, know when to apply various research techniques, and be able to interpret basic research results.

Compile research questionnaires and report back on research outcomes and findings.

Develop action plans based on results of research findings

Media Planning:

Develop brand focused promotional media Programmes and coordinate with media supply agencies.

Liaison with Buyers, Daymon designers and client in developing content for the annual calendar

Manage the delivery of material to meet agency and supplier deadlines

Strategy Development:

Based upon customer direction, data analysis and consumer research must develop and communicate a positioning statement, marketing and brand strategy for each own brand within portfolio.

Promotion Development and Execution:

Develop and coordinate unique promotions that are consistent with the marketing strategy and are designed to help achieve private brand objectives.

Category-Specific Business Development:

Works with both Senior Business Manager and client business managers (buyers and category managers) to analyze categories, identify opportunities for private brand penetration and volume growth plus category profit improvement.

Packaging Execution:

Coordinate the packaging development process for all new Private Brand products and ensure timely speed to shelf

Business Analysis and Reporting:

Utilizes proficiency in sales, share, and margin analysis to customize reports to measure private brand performance.

Interprets data so as to adjust tactics which deliver on the brand strategy and drive business results.

Budget Planning:

Analyze the customers business performance results and compile a measurable and deliverable budget for each private brand in their portfolio

Must be able to interpret historical data and compile a private brand budget taking all influencing factors into consideration

Deliver on the private brand budget

Key Competencies:

Make suggestions on improved practices

Convey detailed information to both internal and external stakeholders

Negotiations with both internal and external stakeholders

Routine decisions through analysis of alternatives to determine best way forward

Indirect influence: advising on setting/controlling and achieving the financial measure. Measurement and reporting back and execution of tact

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree/NQF level 7, Business Management.

Desired Skills:

Sales and Buying

Product Management

FMCG

Product Development

Sourcing and Supply

Brand Management

FMCG/CPG

Retail

Manufacturer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

With nearly 50 years of experience building successful Private Brand programs around the world, Daymon has developed a unique, industry-leading approach to driving sales and profits for partners and clients.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Plan

Disability Cover

