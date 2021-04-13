Broker Consultant Gauteng at Insurance Company

Insurer requires Broker Consultant to increase the sales of the product range through building relationships, superior client service technical and product knowledge. The position requires that targets are achieved and [URL Removed] and maintaining broker relationships
Review New business pipeline, follow-up and tracking
Issuing of quotations
Technical training of and ongoing product support to Financial Advisors
Dealing with queries and providing information on a range of sales and service issues
Liaising with internal departments on processing issues
Building relationships with internal departments to ensure superior service is offered to clients
Keeping up-to-date with competitor product and service offering and industry developments
Participating in proactive sales and marketing initiativesRequirements
Education (not negotiable)
Minimum: NQF5 in Financial Planning/Wealth Management or Short-term Insurance qualifications plus RE
Experience:
Sound knowledge of Health, risk and investment products
Knowledge of underwriting processes
Broker consulting experience in an insurance company or investment house
An understanding of Financial Planning
Other
- Own insured transport, cellphone and drivers license
- Willingness to undertake business travel across South Africa
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SUITABLE APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.
Desired Skills:
- 3-5 years experience as a Broker Consultant marketing long-term insurance products and investments to Brokers
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Financial Planning Institute