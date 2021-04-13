Broker Consultant Gauteng at Insurance Company

Insurer requires Broker Consultant to increase the sales of the product range through building relationships, superior client service technical and product knowledge. The position requires that targets are achieved and [URL Removed] and maintaining broker relationships

Review New business pipeline, follow-up and tracking

Issuing of quotations

Technical training of and ongoing product support to Financial Advisors

Dealing with queries and providing information on a range of sales and service issues

Liaising with internal departments on processing issues

Building relationships with internal departments to ensure superior service is offered to clients

Keeping up-to-date with competitor product and service offering and industry developments

Participating in proactive sales and marketing initiativesRequirements

Education (not negotiable)

Minimum: NQF5 in Financial Planning/Wealth Management or Short-term Insurance qualifications plus RE

Experience:

Sound knowledge of Health, risk and investment products

Knowledge of underwriting processes

Broker consulting experience in an insurance company or investment house

An understanding of Financial Planning

Other

Own insured transport, cellphone and drivers license

Willingness to undertake business travel across South Africa

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SUITABLE APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.

Desired Skills:

3-5 years experience as a Broker Consultant marketing long-term insurance products and investments to Brokers

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Financial Planning Institute

