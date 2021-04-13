Broker Junior Accountant at SA Taxi Development Finance

Provide the broker department with support in all broker statement related queries.

Preparation of broker statements from the bordereaux.

Preparation of broker payments from the broker statements.

Liaising officer between the broker channel and finance [URL Removed] with all broker related queries that may arise relating to broker statements for both finance and open market portfolios.

Reviewing and authorising broker statements by reconciling all endorsements processed during the month to the bordereaux.

Verifying and reviewing all commission and broker fee calculations to ensure that the calculations are accurate.

Validating the accuracy and completeness of all broker statements.

Preparing a summary, as well as detailed statements of all policy movements during the month relating to:

New policies

Lapsed policies

Premium movements

Preparing loss ratio reports by broker by providing detailed analysis of premium and claims performance.

Liaising with the broker policy administration team and addressing reporting requirements that may arise.

Preparation of broker channel financial statements.

Optimising broker financial reporting through reviewing methods to automate reports.

Matric;

Batchelor’s degree in accounting or Diploma

Minimum 2 years’ experience in reconciliations;

Understanding of operational finance and financial processes;

Understanding of broker accounting;

Pastel experience;

Attention to detail

Reconcile and check

Following Procedures

Meeting Timescales

Intermediate Excel

Communication – written and verbal

Problem solving

Planning, organising and monitoring

Resilience

Numerical reasoning

Recons

Desired Skills:

Broker Experience

Recons

Finance

Financial Statements

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

