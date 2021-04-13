Broker Junior Accountant at SA Taxi Development Finance

Provide the broker department with support in all broker statement related queries.
Preparation of broker statements from the bordereaux.
Preparation of broker payments from the broker statements.
Liaising officer between the broker channel and finance [URL Removed] with all broker related queries that may arise relating to broker statements for both finance and open market portfolios.
Reviewing and authorising broker statements by reconciling all endorsements processed during the month to the bordereaux.
Verifying and reviewing all commission and broker fee calculations to ensure that the calculations are accurate.
Validating the accuracy and completeness of all broker statements.
Preparing a summary, as well as detailed statements of all policy movements during the month relating to:
New policies
Lapsed policies
Premium movements
Preparing loss ratio reports by broker by providing detailed analysis of premium and claims performance.
Liaising with the broker policy administration team and addressing reporting requirements that may arise.
Preparation of broker channel financial statements.
Optimising broker financial reporting through reviewing methods to automate reports.
Matric;
Batchelor’s degree in accounting or Diploma
Minimum 2 years’ experience in reconciliations;
Understanding of operational finance and financial processes;
Understanding of broker accounting;
Pastel experience;
Attention to detail
Reconcile and check
Following Procedures
Meeting Timescales
Intermediate Excel
Communication – written and verbal
Problem solving
Planning, organising and monitoring
Resilience
Numerical reasoning
Recons
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund