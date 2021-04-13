Business Analyst

Three Months Contract

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability

essential functions.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE:

Financial/Economics/Commerce/Technology degree

SCOPE

System landscape model; capacity and workload assessments; IT Stakeholder matrix/model; 4IR readiness assessment; systems assessment including functional overlaps & usage

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar environment

Ability to develop output in a client-ready format

Business Case development experience

Experience in the use of data analysis and modelling tools

Consulting experience in strategy implementation

Consulting experience in in financial services

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

1 Excel Skills

Pivot tables and Power pivots

Lookup commands

Index matching

2 MS Access Skills

Database tables creation

User data forms creation

Data entry controls

3 Stakeholder Engagement

Client communication

Client presentations & presentation development

JAD sessions experience

4.Business Analysis

Project Management/Business Analysis (or Equivalent) certification

Business case development

Business Process Mapping/Assessment

Reporting/Modelling in client-ready format

Desired Skills:

Excel

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

