Three Months Contract
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability
essential functions.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE:
- Financial/Economics/Commerce/Technology degree
SCOPE
- System landscape model; capacity and workload assessments; IT Stakeholder matrix/model; 4IR readiness assessment; systems assessment including functional overlaps & usage
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar environment
- Ability to develop output in a client-ready format
- Business Case development experience
- Experience in the use of data analysis and modelling tools
- Consulting experience in strategy implementation
- Consulting experience in in financial services
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
1 Excel Skills
- Pivot tables and Power pivots
- Lookup commands
- Index matching
2 MS Access Skills
- Database tables creation
- User data forms creation
- Data entry controls
3 Stakeholder Engagement
- Client communication
- Client presentations & presentation development
- JAD sessions experience
4.Business Analysis
- Project Management/Business Analysis (or Equivalent) certification
- Business case development
- Business Process Mapping/Assessment
- Reporting/Modelling in client-ready format
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree