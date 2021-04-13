Business Analyst

Apr 13, 2021

Three Months Contract

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability
essential functions.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE:

  • Financial/Economics/Commerce/Technology degree

SCOPE

  • System landscape model; capacity and workload assessments; IT Stakeholder matrix/model; 4IR readiness assessment; systems assessment including functional overlaps & usage

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar environment
  • Ability to develop output in a client-ready format
  • Business Case development experience
  • Experience in the use of data analysis and modelling tools
  • Consulting experience in strategy implementation
  • Consulting experience in in financial services

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

1 Excel Skills

  • Pivot tables and Power pivots
  • Lookup commands
  • Index matching

2 MS Access Skills

  • Database tables creation
  • User data forms creation
  • Data entry controls

3 Stakeholder Engagement

  • Client communication
  • Client presentations & presentation development
  • JAD sessions experience

4.Business Analysis

  • Project Management/Business Analysis (or Equivalent) certification
  • Business case development
  • Business Process Mapping/Assessment
  • Reporting/Modelling in client-ready format

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

