A vacancy exists internally, within Impact Human Resources, for a Business Development Consultant in the Midrand, Johannesburg area. The successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing and on-boarding new Human Capital Solutions Business from targeted clients and existing data base.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Research existing data base and the market to identify suitable target entities.
- Build a pipe line of target clients from existing clients and target list.
- Develop a clear penetration strategy by researching each target client with the objective of tailor-making marketing presentations and/or proposals to acquire new Functional Outsourcing, Category Outsourcing, Flexible Staffing, RPO and Perm Recruitment business.
- Use appropriate sales methods to acquire identified business.
- Negotiate, in collaboration with management, profitable rates and mark-ups.
- Prepare Costing Models using Excel.
- Formulate and implement client account development plans.
- Assist with Credit management when required.
- Meet new business targets as agreed with management.
- Prepare Weekly Sales Reports.
- Attend Weekly Sales Meetings.
- Keep abreast of competitor activities and industry developments
EDUCTATION AND TRAINING / QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric
- An immediate starter
- Min of 4 years’ previous sales experience with a proven good track record selling blue collar staffing solutions – Functional Outsourcing / RPO / DC /Flexible Staffing.
- Own vehicle with driver’s license.
- Must have excellent presentation and communication skills
- High computer literacy.
- Above average MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
- Customer/Client Management and Sales – Primarily involved in direct contact with customers / clients to acquire new business or develop existing business. Participates in sales presentations, developing bids, and responding to proposals. At senior levels, likely to set/negotiate product/service terms or contracts. A significant portion of compensation is likely to be based on sales results.
- Has a solid understanding of business, financials, products/services, the market and the needs of assigned accounts; may help develop colleagues’ understanding; may be recognized as an expert in one area. Works with complex or large territory/account, products/services, sales or account management processes; may serve as team lead. Has authority/opportunity to set and negotiate product/service terms. Plans own territory or account approach and manages own resources
Please send your applications to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not heard from us in 14 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Closing Deals
- Consultative Selling
- Executive Development