Business Development Consultant

A vacancy exists internally, within Impact Human Resources, for a Business Development Consultant in the Midrand, Johannesburg area. The successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing and on-boarding new Human Capital Solutions Business from targeted clients and existing data base.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research existing data base and the market to identify suitable target entities.

Build a pipe line of target clients from existing clients and target list.

Develop a clear penetration strategy by researching each target client with the objective of tailor-making marketing presentations and/or proposals to acquire new Functional Outsourcing, Category Outsourcing, Flexible Staffing, RPO and Perm Recruitment business.

Use appropriate sales methods to acquire identified business.

Negotiate, in collaboration with management, profitable rates and mark-ups.

Prepare Costing Models using Excel.

Formulate and implement client account development plans.

Assist with Credit management when required.

Meet new business targets as agreed with management.

Prepare Weekly Sales Reports.

Attend Weekly Sales Meetings.

Keep abreast of competitor activities and industry developments

EDUCTATION AND TRAINING / QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

An immediate starter

Min of 4 years’ previous sales experience with a proven good track record selling blue collar staffing solutions – Functional Outsourcing / RPO / DC /Flexible Staffing.

Own vehicle with driver’s license.

Must have excellent presentation and communication skills

High computer literacy.

Above average MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Customer/Client Management and Sales – Primarily involved in direct contact with customers / clients to acquire new business or develop existing business. Participates in sales presentations, developing bids, and responding to proposals. At senior levels, likely to set/negotiate product/service terms or contracts. A significant portion of compensation is likely to be based on sales results.

Has a solid understanding of business, financials, products/services, the market and the needs of assigned accounts; may help develop colleagues’ understanding; may be recognized as an expert in one area. Works with complex or large territory/account, products/services, sales or account management processes; may serve as team lead. Has authority/opportunity to set and negotiate product/service terms. Plans own territory or account approach and manages own resources

Please send your applications to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not heard from us in 14 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Closing Deals

Consultative Selling

Executive Development

