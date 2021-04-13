Business Development Manager

A Valued Clients of ours in Boksburg is looking to onboard a Business Development Manager.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

? Ensure customer requirements are met.

? Identify and drive opportunities that could leverage the business.

? Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction.

? Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.

? Arrange business meetings with prospective clients.

? Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.

? Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

? Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support.

? Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers.

? Act and work as connector between Germany and South Africa.

POST REQUIREMENTS:

? Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field.

? Minimum 2 years’ experience in relevant fields desired

? Basic level of technical understanding and interest in engines preferable.

? Willingness to be trained in engine (parts) knowledge.

? Excellent interpersonal and client relationship skills.

? Proven analytical, reasoning and problem solving skills.

? Assertiveness and communication skills.

? Resilience and flexibility.

? Customer service orientated

? Team player

? Project management and coordination capabilities

? Motivated and dynamic attitude.

? Work structured and self-dependent.

? Willingness and ability to travel.

Kindly only forward your application should you meet the above requirements, should you not hear back within 14 days kindly consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Business Development

Automotive

Sales Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

