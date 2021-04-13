Business Development Manager – Automotive at Drake International

Our client a national concern that specialises in technical training and mobility services to the automotive sector is looking for an experienced sales focused, target driven individual to join their team to increase sales turnover. Requirements:

Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous

Valid Drivers licence with own transport

3-5yrs external sales/business devleopment experience in the automotive sector is required

MS Office literate

Responsibilities:

Sourcing leads and coverting to sales deals and closing

Following up on tender based business opportunities

Maintain a regular call cycle with clients

Meeting client deadlines

Meet and exceed sales targets

Attend marketing and networking events

PresentableDynamic and self-motivatedAbility to create new opportunities and generate sales leadsSales focusedTarget DrivenGood communication skills

About The Employer:

Drake International

