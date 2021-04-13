Business Development Manager – Automotive at Drake International

Our client a national concern that specialises in technical training and mobility services to the automotive sector is looking for an experienced sales focused, target driven individual to join their team to increase sales turnover. Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous
- Valid Drivers licence with own transport
- 3-5yrs external sales/business devleopment experience in the automotive sector is required
- MS Office literate
Responsibilities:
- Sourcing leads and coverting to sales deals and closing
- Following up on tender based business opportunities
- Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
- Meeting client deadlines
- Meet and exceed sales targets
- Attend marketing and networking events
PresentableDynamic and self-motivatedAbility to create new opportunities and generate sales leadsSales focusedTarget DrivenGood communication skills
About The Employer:
Drake International