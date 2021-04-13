Case Manager

Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

They are urgently looking for a Case Manager.

The successful candaite will be accountable for liaison betweeen the patient and medical aids in order to secure payments to the hospital.

Requirements:

B Degree Nursing Qualification or equivalent NQF level 6

3 years patient care experience

Nursing Policies and Procedures

Shift work

To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Case manager

patient care

medical aids

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position