Case Manager

Apr 13, 2021

Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

They are urgently looking for a Case Manager.

The successful candaite will be accountable for liaison betweeen the patient and medical aids in order to secure payments to the hospital.

Requirements:

  • B Degree Nursing Qualification or equivalent NQF level 6
  • 3 years patient care experience
  • Nursing Policies and Procedures
  • Shift work

To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Case manager
  • patient care
  • medical aids

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

