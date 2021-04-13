Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.
They are urgently looking for a Case Manager.
The successful candaite will be accountable for liaison betweeen the patient and medical aids in order to secure payments to the hospital.
Requirements:
- B Degree Nursing Qualification or equivalent NQF level 6
- 3 years patient care experience
- Nursing Policies and Procedures
- Shift work
To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Case manager
- patient care
- medical aids
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma