Clinical Facilitator – ICU (Jhb East Rand)

Private Hospital in Johannesburg East Rand has an opportunity for a Clinical Facilitator who is qualified in ICU.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for the clinical facilitation of training and development, learning of the theoretical and clinical component in a clinical environment to reinforce the learning process as well as the integration of theory and practice.

Plan, draw and coordinate training and development calendars.

Facilitate the marking of case studies and assignments.

Keep accurate employee clinical records.

Plan, organise and ensure active involvement in the process of all academic projects.

Facilitate the clinical learning process.

Key requirements:

Nursing qualification required.

Critical Nursing qualification.

Minimum 5 years experience as RN – ICU

Valid SANC registration.

Assessor and Moderator trained.

BLS instructor.

Computer literacy.

Please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Lee-Anne on 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire.

