Clinical Facilitator – ICU (Jhb East Rand)

Apr 13, 2021

Private Hospital in Johannesburg East Rand has an opportunity for a Clinical Facilitator who is qualified in ICU.

Key responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the clinical facilitation of training and development, learning of the theoretical and clinical component in a clinical environment to reinforce the learning process as well as the integration of theory and practice.
  • Plan, draw and coordinate training and development calendars.
  • Facilitate the marking of case studies and assignments.
  • Keep accurate employee clinical records.
  • Plan, organise and ensure active involvement in the process of all academic projects.
  • Facilitate the clinical learning process.

Key requirements:

  • Nursing qualification required.
  • Critical Nursing qualification.
  • Minimum 5 years experience as RN – ICU
  • Valid SANC registration.
  • Assessor and Moderator trained.
  • BLS instructor.
  • Computer literacy.

Please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Lee-Anne on 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire.

Desired Skills:

  • Minimum 5 years experience as RN – ICU

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

