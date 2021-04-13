Clinical Facilitator – ICU (Jhb East Rand)

Private Hospital in Johannesburg East Rand has an opportunity for a Clinical Facilitator who is qualified in ICU.
Key responsibilities:
- Responsible for the clinical facilitation of training and development, learning of the theoretical and clinical component in a clinical environment to reinforce the learning process as well as the integration of theory and practice.
- Plan, draw and coordinate training and development calendars.
- Facilitate the marking of case studies and assignments.
- Keep accurate employee clinical records.
- Plan, organise and ensure active involvement in the process of all academic projects.
- Facilitate the clinical learning process.
Key requirements:
- Nursing qualification required.
- Critical Nursing qualification.
- Minimum 5 years experience as RN – ICU
- Valid SANC registration.
- Assessor and Moderator trained.
- BLS instructor.
- Computer literacy.
Please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Lee-Anne on 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council