Coastal Craft Deck hand at National Research Foundation

The South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (SAIAB), based in Makhanda (Grahamstown), Eastern Cape, is a National Research Facility of the National Research Foundation (NRF). SAIAB is a world-renowned centre for the study of aquatic biology, with particular emphasis on ichthyology in Africa, and provides access to significant research infrastructure platforms and support in marine, estuarine and freshwater ecosystems. SAIAB is seeking to employ a deck hand for its coastal craft vessels based in Durban.

ï»¿Assist SAIAB Marine Technician with vessel upkeep, fieldtrip preparation and boating operations.

Qualifications:

Matric

Good command of the English language

Valid standards of training, certification and watch keeping (STCW), or valid category C skippers licence, or valid DOEL Class IV diving qualification.

South African Code B or higher driverâ€™s license

Ability to swim (shortlisted candidates will be required to pass a DOEL Class IV swim test)

The successful candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment medical examination and SAMSA seagoing medical.

Ability to stoop, bend and lift up to 30kg.

Must be able to demonstrate not to be susceptible to incapacitation due to seasickness(shortlisted candidates may be taken to sea for a day).

Computer literate (Email and Microsoft Word)

Experience:

At least 6 monthsâ€™ work experience in a similar or related position

Proven experience working at sea (>100hrs)â€“ signed seagoing logbook or letter from previous employer.

Desirable attributes

Any additional seafarer qualifications

Must be willing to spend long hours at sea on a small vessel under 25 ton (occasionally overnight).

Must be willing to spend extended time away from home on fieldtrips (up to 4 weeks at a time).

Polite, honest and helpful

Ability to work alone unsupervised or as part of a team

Professionalism

Good organisational skills

Good interpersonal skills

Good time management skills

In addition to the application done through the link please log onto the SAIAB website:http://www. saiab. ac. za under Vacancies and complete an application form and provide a detailed CV. A full job description can be found here.

It is mandatory for applicants to submit the following: A completed SAIAB application form;A covering letter stating reasons for applying;A detailed Curriculum Vitae;Proof of qualifications. CVs without application forms will not be accepted

The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress

