Commercial Financial Assistant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

You are high on communication and super organized. our client needs someone who is on top of things and is highly computer literate.

You will :

Assist the department head with maintaining accurate records of purchase and sales contracts in place in the defined templates.

â€¢ Preparation of Purchase Orders, Sales Orders and Contracts , attaining authorizing signature and passing a copy onto Creditors and Sales team.

â€¢ Regularly review on progress on supply of contracts. Tracking over/under delivery of contracts and billing of overstay charges including storage and interest.

â€¢ Probing department head on contracts not being fulfilled and contracts close to termination.

â€¢ Maintaining the forex template for forex requirements and purchases accurately.

â€¢ Performing a check of creditors recons in relation with signed of PO’s and contracts prior to it being given to head of department or CEO for final check.

â€¢ Setting up meetings with stakeholders and managing diaries appropriately.

â€¢ Taking telephonic messages appropriately and clearly passing on messages both verbal and written as per department instructions.

â€¢ Ensuring the department meets the timelines on deliverable to key stakeholders by probing within reasonable timelines

â€¢ Filling of key documents in a systematic manner.

â€¢ Assist with preparing power point presentations as required by department.

â€¢ Capturing of quotes and orders in the defined templates and keeping log thereof.

Learn more/Apply for this position