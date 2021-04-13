Construction Foreman

The job requires experiance in construction of high raise sstructure with minimum of 5 storey. The quality, project management and other relevant skills with regard to high raise buildings. The candidate must have solid experience to manage the quality of works to specification of the human settlement department. The candidate must be able to specify the skills required to delivery the product. He must have proven solid experience within the high raise structures.

Desired Skills:

RDP Construction

High Raise Structures

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Construction Works

About The Employer:

The employer is constructing various high raise structures.

