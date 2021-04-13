Construction Supervisor – 24 months fixed term position at Headhunters

Our client, based in Addo, is seeking to employ a Construction Supervisor – 24 months fixed term position.
Supervisor Duties and Responsibilities:
- Oversee and ensure that all safety rules are being followed at all sites
- Produce work schedules in accordance with the availability of employees, contractors and labor and monitor the site attendance
- Coordinate daily tasks according to priorities and plans, adjusting as necessary due to weather, supply delivery, and personnel
- Ability to delegate responsibilities and individual projects to the team and contractors
- Recruit, hire, mentor and manage employees and contractors
- Provide for adequate resources and staffing to meet safety needs, regulations, best practices, laws and project schedule
- Emphasis on the safe use of tools, machinery, and equipment
- Develop and oversee quality standards
- Monitor and manage project materials
- Resolve conflicts or miscommunication that may happen
- Report project status to project engineer regularly
- Ensure that a project is adequately staffed
Qualifications and Experience:
- Certification/Diploma in a trade (Mason, carpenter, plumber or similar building trade)
- 10+ years’ experience as a construction foreman
- Extensive knowledge of construction best practices, equipment maintenance, construction methods, and OHS guidelines
- Understanding of use of construction tools and equipment
- Ability to read drawings, plans, and convey this information to others
- Excellent organizational and leadership skills
- Ability to communicate and report effectively
- Aptitude in math and strong problem-solving abilities
- Good physical condition and stamina
- Attention to detail
- Fluency in English and Afrikaans
- Code 8 (B) driver’s license with own transport
- The successful candidate must be willing to work overtime when required.