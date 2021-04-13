Consumable Sales Executive

Our Client is seeking a Consumable Sales Executive that is target driven, to maintain and grow company market share in all areas of their business. Experience with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software. (NON-NEGOTIABLE).

Minimum requirements

Matric, relevant tertiary qualifications.

Must have 2-4 years experience with Office Automation, PABX, VBX, VoIP, CCTV, or software. (NON-NEGOTIABLE).

Driver’s licence and own vehicle.

Target driven.

Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)

Key Performance Areas:

Manage and maintain client base in the portfolio.

Develop a new client base for consumable goods and product offerings.

Cross-sell all products to all customers.

Use the database to track and monitor all activities.

Achieve targets as determined by management.

Meet all minimum performance requirements as set out in the minimum performance targets, sent out by the Managing Director on a monthly basis ie GP, calls, and quotes.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Maintain and grow company market share in all areas of the business.

Advance the company’s objectives and vision.

Constantly upgrade skills and knowledge required.

Market the full range of consumable products as offered by the company.

Maintain your electronic diary on a daily basis.

Canvas for new business and gather business intelligence within the designated sales area.

Effectively build relationships with external clients being the trusted advisor.

Effectively and timeously resolve all customer queries and complaints on a daily basis.

Prepare and compile electronic quotations and proposals according to company standards.

Assist sales team in conducting targeted marketing campaigns as determined by management.

Maintain an in-depth knowledge of all products and solutions marketed by the company and maintain the level of knowledge thereof.

Plan and maintain proper call cycles regarding customers and areas and monitor them via the database on a daily basis.

Sell at company-prescribed price levels and only deviate from this on approval from management.

Reporting to Sales Manager Supplies on a monthly basis regarding Supplies Sales.

Check stock levels and place orders with procurement staff on a daily basis.

Pro-actively working on all dormant accounts and new prospective business to grow individual portfolios

On completion of sales, Sales Executives will follow up with clients to make sure delivery was done, accounts paid, and satisfaction of service.

Always maintain and uphold the database and ensure that customer data is accurate.

Ensure that all system-generated lists are updated and finalised on a daily basis.

