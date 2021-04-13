Coordinator: SAVF Famnet Families and Social Services at SAVF National Office

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– B-Graad in Maatskaplike Werk / B degree in Social Work

– Registrasie by die SARMD / Registration with SACSSP

– Toepaslike werkservaring sal ‘n sterk aanbeveling wees / Applicable experience will be a strong recommendation

– Taalvaardigheid (skriftelik en mondelings) in Afrikaans en Engels / Language abilities (writing and verbal) in Afrikaans and English

– Goeie rekenaar- en internetvaardigheid / Good computer – and internet skills.

– Stiptelikheid / Punctuality

– Goeie menseverhoudings / Good relationships with people

– Vermoë om goed in ‘n span te kan werk en om take te kan delegeer / Ability to work in a team and to delegate tasks

– Vermoë om op senior vlakke te kommunikeer / Ability to communicate on senior levels

– Goeie netwerkvermoëns / Good networking abilities

– Vermoë om opleiding aan te bied en te fasiliteer / Ability to do and facilitate training

PLIGTE / DUTIES:

– Skryf en uitvoer van die besigheidsplan vir Departement Maatskaplike Ontwikkeling / Writing and executing the business plan for the Department of Social Development

– Bevordering, ontwikkeling en uitbouing van SAVF Famnet programme / Promotion, development and extension of SAVF Famnet programmes

– Organisasie t.o.v die aanbied van opleiding en geleenthede, fisies en aanlyn / Organisation with regard to the presentation of training and events, physical and online

– Samestelling en uitgee van publikasies / Compilation and distribution of publications

– Ander deurlopende administratiewe take / Other ongoing administrative tasks

SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales

DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: 1 Julie 2021 / 1 July 2021

SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 30 April 2021

Desired Skills:

Strong communication skills

Resilience under pressure

Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change

Organisation and facilitation skills

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

South African Council for Social Service Professions

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:

The SAVF has the following postion available:

– Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.

– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.

– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.

– Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families

– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

– SUPPORT US!

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Adequate leave

Adequate sick leave

Service bonus

Pension/ Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position