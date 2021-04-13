- Mentor and encourage creative team members to foster a positive work environmentShoulder the responsibility of the quality and completion of all work projects assigned to members of the creative team
- Participate in and provide regular opportunities for professional development and growth to teamReport progress of projects at major stages of their conception, creation, and execution
- Ensure designs and content reflect consistently and positively the brand image and company idealsWork with internal and external strategic partners to create products using the most current industry best practicesServe as a liaison between the Marketing Leads and creative teamAnticipate problems that may impede a project from completing on time and implement solutionsAmend designs after feedback
Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand
Qualifications and Experience:
- Degree or Diploma in Graphic Design or Art Direction 5 – 10 years’ experience working as a Creative Director at a digital agency (essential) with some client-side experience (preferred)
Desired Skills:
- Creative Director
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree